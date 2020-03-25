TTAG attempting to identify stranded tourists

NT NETWORK

VASCO-The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa (TTAG) has launched a helpline to facilitate identifying foreign tourists, especially Europeans who are stranded in Goa with the total lock down in India, up to April 14 .

Speaking to this daily, TTAG president Savio Messias has informed that there are hundreds of foreign tourists, basically from European countries like Germans are stranded in various parts of Goa. Most of them have taken shelter at the coastal belt of North Goa district in Pernem taluka, he said.

“We are trying to identify such stranded tourists in Goa and for that purpose we have launched a helpline number (9921003568) in helping such tourists to register their names”, said Messias.

He disclosed that a special German flight was supposed to land in Goa to airlift the stranded European tourists, but with the imposing of Janta Curfew in view of Covid-19 all over India till up to April 14, the flight was cancelled.

“The TTAG is hopeful of getting required permissions from the PMOs office after things comes to normal”, said Messias and have further added that embassies of the respective nations are also trying their best to take back stranded tourists to their hometown from Goa.

