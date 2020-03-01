Trump’s visit not just about optics, it’s about optimism too

By DM Deshpande

President Trump duly completed his two- day India visit last week. After all the hype, rousing welcome, mammoth rally and a grand reception, it is time now for a review. An assessment of who gained how much and from where, are being commented upon in the media. Both sides did some ground work and that is why expectations were not very high. Yet the visit was not just a spectacle for the optics but has resulted in a new found optimism in relations between the largest and richest democratic nations of the world.

Three important MOU’s on mental health, safety of medical devises and energy cooperation were signed. More importantly, perhaps, was the deal to buy military equipment (mainly military helicopters) worth US $ 3 billion which appeals naturally to the mercantilist aspect of President Trump. Whereas it benefits the US directly, it does improve the preparedness of Indian security forces in the wake of emerging threats and challenges in the geo-political sphere. It is another matter that the opposition in the US instantly criticized the deal that essentially benefits the US multinational companies. Instead, had Trump entered in to a agreement with India to arrest climate change and other environmental issues, that would have been far better for both the nations.

Clearly, big deal on trade was not even envisaged before the US President came to India. Trump has been critical and vocal on high tariffs prevailing in India. Not the one to mince words, he described India as the ‘tariff king.’ That even a mini deal could not be signed is a telling tale of how far and divided are two sides on trade front. Obviously, trade was more important for India. Viewed against the back drop of trade war with China and disruption now caused there due to spread of Coronavirus, India fancied it’s chances and opportunities in the global trade.

Arguably, the most important gain is in cementing position of India as a strategic partner in Asia-Pacific region. Critics may point out this was already a foregone conclusion. Yet, it makes a difference this time around although efforts to improve relations have been underway from Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Bill Clinton times. Trump, emphatically and in his own inimitable style, has pointed out and specifically named China as a strategic rival. This has come in the open like never before.

Two main reasons are rising trade deficit with China and the later’s rapid strides in high technology arena. India too appears to be coming out of it’s inhibitions to partner with U.S and western allies. The shift is noticeable not only in a big defense deal but also otherwise going by the statements made by the heads of two States. There is reiteration of the importance of Quadrilateral Security Dialogue- a four nations-U.S, Australia, India and Japan-an informal strategic alliance. Foreign policy experts define this shift as non-alignment plus, that is, while remaining non-aligned, India is not afraid of now partnering with west.

However, even the strategic partnership, for its sustenance, needs much improved trade relations. There is a dichotomy here; the current protectionist and import substitution policies that are being pursued by India and the expectations of the U.S. India needs to cut duties substantially and across the spectrum and usher in more economic reforms. Underlying the core principle, the U.S President has opined that the trade deal be based on reciprocity.

President Trump has already slapped duties against India and has also withdrawn India’s Generalised System of Preferences benefits. He has demanded that the US deficit with India be brought to zero. U.S has successfully blocked the multilateral trade agreements at the WTO. India, after long and hard thinking, has decided not to join Chinese led RCEP. It is fair, therefore, to say that events and individuals have pushed both Washington and Delhi closer. But Trump is by now known to be a transactional leader. He has already succeeded in a partial deal with China despite all the tensions, positioning and blaming. Should he be able to enter in to a full deal, then what will happen to Indo-U.S relations? How will then India deal with its powerful neighbor, China? Pakistan has already been invited by Qatar for attending the event of signing the Peace deal between U.S and Taliban.

Indo-US relations have improved, no doubt. But given the Trump’s oft repeated cliché-America First-and his transactional approach, India needs to take a long term and calculated steps keeping in mind the China factor. There is synergy between the two nations; there is also potential that is waiting to be tapped. Whether that will fructify and also whether it would be sustainable will depend on the policy responses and geo-political developments.

The author has four decades of experience in higher education teaching and research. He is the former first vice chancellor of ISBM University, Chhattisgarh.