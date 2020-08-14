28 C
Panjim
Friday, August 14, 2020
World News

Trump admin announces exemptions for H-1B, L-1 travel ban

Updated:
- Advertisement -

PTI

Washington

In a move that could help Indian IT professionals and those working in the healthcare sector, the Trump Administration has announced certain exemptions in H-1B and L-1 travel ban for those continuing employment with the same employer.

The exemptions to the June 22 Presidential Proclamation 10052, commonly referred to as the H-1B or L-1 Travel Ban, also includes the family members of the H-1B, L-1 and certain categories of J1 visas.

President Donald Trump, in his June proclamation, banned the entry into the US of workers in several key non-immigrant visa categories, including the H-1B, arguing that they eat into American jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. Companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year from countries like India and China.

The State Department, which issued the revised travel advisory, on Wednesday said that the exemptions have been given under national interest category.

In its advisory, the State Department said that H-1B and L-1 visas can now be issued for employees who are “seeking to resume ongoing employment in the United States in the same position with the same employer and visa classification.”

Forcing employers to replace existing employees may cause financial hardship, it said.

All those on H-1B visas working in the healthcare sector, especially those related to the COVID-19 pandemic, or to conduct ongoing medical research in an area with a substantial public health benefit (e.G. Cancer or communicable disease research) are also exempted from the July 22 travel ban.

Notably in the last few weeks, several lawmakers have written to the Secretary of State to exempt the healthcare sector from the travel ban on H-1B, L1 and J1 visas.

Further new factors have been set forth to also allow H-1B visas to be issued when at least two of the five indicators are met, the State Department said.

First cases the petitioning employer has a continued need for the services or labour to be performed by the H-1B nonimmigrant in the United States. Cases where Labour Condition Applications (LCAs) was approved during or after July 2020 OR if the LCA was approved before July 2020, the consular officer must be able to determine from the visa application the continuing need of the employee with the US employer.Share

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,406FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,581FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Goa News

570 new COVID cases; Goa’s tally crosses 10,000-mark

Team NT - 0
NT NETWORK Panaji The state’s COVID-19 tally crossed the 10,000-mark as 570 fresh cases were detected...
Read more
National News

PM unveils new tax reforms

Team NT - 0
PTI New Delhi In a major overhaul of tax administration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday...
Read more
Goa News

27 VPs seek Governor’s help in resuming mining

Team NT - 0
NT NETWORK Panaji Representatives of 27 village panchayats from the mining belt in Goa on Thursday...
Read more
Goa News

Balli PHC keeping virus at arm’s length

Team NT - 0
NT NETWORK Margao The primary health centre of Balli has turned to conducting antigen tests on...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

World News

Military gets sweeping powers as govt resigns in Lebanon

Team NT - 0
AP Beirut Lebanon’s Parliament on Thursday approved a state of emergency in Beirut in its first...
Read more
World News

Biden, Harris shred Trump’s White House record

Team NT - 0
PTI Washington Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden made a maiden public appearance with his running mate...
Read more
World News

Aus to end fee subsidies to failinguniversity students

Team NT - 0
IANS Canberra The Australian government announced on Thursday that that it will stop subsidizing university fees...
Read more
World News

UK plunges into deep recession, UK Chancellor admits

Team NT - 0
PTI London The UK economy plunged into a deep recession as it shrank 20.4 per cent...
Read more
World News

Joe Biden names Kamala Harris as running mate

Team NT - 0
Washington: Joe Biden has picked Indian-origin Senator Kamala Harris as his running mate, recognising the crucial role Black voters and Indian-Americans could...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications. Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji Goa 403001