Tribunal term extended: CM

Panaji: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday said that the state government has better scope to present its case on the Mhadei water diversion issue, as the central government has extended the term of the Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal till August 19, 2020.

In a tweet, Sawant said, “In a welcome move for Goa, the central government extends the period of Mahadayi Water Disputes Tribunal for submission of the further report till August 19, 2020 in view of the pending applications filed by the government of Goa against Karnataka including the application for disobedience of the order of the Tribunal. It gives us an opportunity to urge to get the earlier award of the Tribunal modified considering our prayers in the applications. Till the final order is passed, Karnataka will not be able to take action against the interest of Goa.”