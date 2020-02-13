Trawler owners assured of additional fishing jetty at Khariwada

Vasco: The Fisheries Minister Filipe Neri Rodrigues has assured the trawler owners to resolve their long pending demand of constructing another fishing jetty. Filipe Neri said, “The state government will construct the additional fishing jetty if MPT authorities cooperate. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has to take a call on the issue and convene a meeting of MPT officials, fisheries department, members of GFBOA, local representatives and some prominent persons from Vasco”, said Rodrigues. He maintained that there needs to be some stop-gap arrangement for the trawler owners.

The Fisheries Minister said that the state government is taking all possible measures to curb sand erosion that takes place at all the beaches across the state, possibly due to the climatic change.

He was speaking to the media on the sidelines of his visit to the Khariwada fishing jetty in Vasco in order to listen to the grievances of the trawler owners on Tuesday afternoon. The Goa Fishing Boat Owners Association (GFBOA) president Jose Philip D’Souza, director of Fisheries Shamila Monteiro, parish priest of St Andrew’s Church Vasco Fr Gabriel Coutinho besides other executive committee members of GFBOA was present on the occasion. The Fisheries Minister Rodrigues was felicitated at the hands of parish priest of St Andrew’s Church Vasco Fr Coutinho.

The GBOA president D’Souza highlighted various problems that are being faced by trawler owners at Khariwada fishing jetty. He requested the Fisheries Minister to resolve the long pending demand of the trawler owners by constructing an additional fishing jetty as the existing 80 meter long fishing jetty is

falling short to the trawlers for the purpose of anchoring. He disclosed that the existing fishing jetty at Khariwada is lying in a dangerous condition due to the dredging works allegedly taken up by Mormugao Port authorities.

“As per records, a foundation stone was laid for the fishing harbour under Sagarmala project at Khariwada in 2016 at the hands of Union Minister for Shipping Nitin Gadkari, but till date nothing has materialized. There must be a temporary arrangement to resolve the long pending demand of the trawler owners from Vasco, giving them a temporary relief”, informed Rodrigues.