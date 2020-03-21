Travellers urged to self-quarantine

NT NETWORK

Panaji

In order to prevent the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, through a public notice issued in newspapers, appealed to the passengers arriving from different foreign countries to cooperate with the health authorities and voluntarily opt for home quarantine.

“The general public is informed that due to the rapid spread of coronavirus across the country and globally, there is a need to contain its spread in all possible ways. Therefore, the community has to cooperate and voluntarily opt for home quarantine, in case they are suffering from symptoms like cough, fever or if they have arrived from abroad,” reads the

public notice.

“Also community members may inform the nearest community/primary/urban health centre in their vicinity if there is any



person in their locality who has arrived from abroad in the last 15 days. Toll-free 104 facilities are also available to report the same,” it reads further.

According to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, a home-quarantined person should stay in a well-ventilated single-room, preferably with an attached/separate toilet. If another family member needs to stay in the same room, it is advisable to maintain a distance of at least one metre between the two.

The home-quarantined person needs to stay away from elderly people, pregnant women, children and persons with co-morbidities within the household and restrict his/her movement within the house. Under no circumstances should such an isolated person attend any social/religious gatherings like weddings, condolences etc.

Persons under home quarantine should also follow public health measures at all times wherein they should wash hands often thoroughly with soap and water or with an alcohol-based hand sanitiser. Such persons should avoid sharing household items like dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, bedding or other items with other people at home.

They should mandatorily wear a surgical mask and the mask should be changed every 6-8 hours and disposed off. Disposable masks should never be reused. The masks used by patients/caregivers/ close contacts during home care should be disinfected using ordinary bleach solution (5%) or sodium hypochlorite solution (1%) and then disposed off either by burning or deep burial.

It is advised that a used mask should be considered as potentially infected. If symptoms like cough/fever/difficulty in breathing appear, the nearest health centre or national helpline number 011-23978046 should be informed immediately.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also issued instructions for the family members of persons who are home-quarantined.

As per the instructions, only an assigned family member should be tasked with taking care of a home-quarantined person. They ought to avoid shaking the soiled linen or direct contact with skin and are advised to use disposable gloves when cleaning the surfaces or handling soiled linen. The family members should wash hands after removing the gloves and visitors should not be allowed.