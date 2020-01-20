Traffic congestion at Margao rail station a routine affair

Margao: Traffic congestion at Margao railway station on Aquem side has been steadily increasing. With lakhs of passengers using the station, congestion during peak hours has become a major issue.

The roads have been encroached upon by several illegally constructed stalls. Several vendors sit outside the Margao railway station and conduct their business and few of them have almost encroached upon main road keeping very less space for passengers to move and search the vehicles to proceed to their destination or home.

Even as the railway administration is renovating and expanding the station premises with a view to accommodate more passengers, the roads outside the railway station on the side of the Aquem entrance face major traffic congestion during peak hours.

The vehicles with passengers coming in or going out of the station choke both roads at the Margao railway station during peak hours.

On the Aquem side of Margao railway station, one can see rickshaws, light vehicles, motorcycle riders waiting for passengers after arrival of the trains and in between vendors are seen in the middle of the road conducting business.

It is pertinent to note that on one side of the railway station along Aquem, several stalls can be seen and it is learnt that most of these stalls are illegal but no action is being taken by the municipality.

During the peak hours, no policemen are posted in this area to either regulate traffic or keep check on antisocial elements.

Some trains arrive at midnight and depart very late however on the busy road no policemen are seen around. Few months back, a Margao police jeep was damaged by persons who were moving in a gang at midnight when the police had gone to question them.

A regular passenger said that traffic congestion on roads just outside the station is a big problem. “After 5 pm, getting at the station using a cab, private car or auto rickshaw becomes very difficult as the entrance is mostly jammed with vehicles. Also, parking is a major issue as most are not comfortable parking their vehicles far away from the station, which adds to the congestion,” he said.

Another commuter said “Once passengers get down at the station the road outside the main entrance gets congested, so cab drivers want us to come to them and to add to this no policeman is seen outside railway station.”

Earlier, this road was never used to be jammed, but now traffic congestion has become a regular feature, he said.