Tourism dept begins clamp down on illegalities on South Goa beaches

The tourism department has begun its campaign to clamp down on illegalities along South Goa’s beach belt. In an instance on Wednesday morning, locals from Cavelossim with the help of department officials removed a structure that was being used for offering massage services.

South Goa assistant director Dhiraj Wagle along with a team from the tourism department as well as local police conducted the drive and confiscated a number of deck beds and umbrellas.

Speaking to this daily, Wagle said the drive would continue for several days. “We have started the drive to confiscate illegal deck beds, umbrellas and other items placed illegally on the beach. This drive will be carried out on the entire beach stretch from Benaulim to Cavelossim and more such drives will be conducted across other parts of South Goa beaches in the days to come,” he said.

Last year, a similar drive saw over 60 items being confiscated during a two-day clamp down along the beach stretch. Under the department’s shack policy, shacks erected on the beaches are allowed to install 20 deck beds and 10 umbrellas. Any more than these are considered illegal and confiscated.

Meanwhile, the village panchayat of Cavelossim, taking the benefit of the presence of tourism officials and the police on the beach, got a structure removed that was found to be engaging in illegal body massage activity on the beach.

Speaking about it, Cavelossim sarpanch Dionizio Dias said the panchayat had received several complaints from locals regarding the illegal activity in the past.

Upon getting information that the tourism department was conducting a raid on the beach, Dias along with other panch members went to the beach and had the structure, where the illegal massage activity was going on,

removed.

Owners of items confiscated in the drive are allowed to take their wares back on paying the prescribed fine, failing which the items are auctioned at the end of the year.