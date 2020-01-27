Tough task before govt to relocate tribals from Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary

Abdulla Khan | NT

Valpoi: The killing of four tigers near Golavli village in Sattari taluka has put the man-animal conflict back in spotlight and brought to light the challenges faced by 25 tribal families in Surla, Golavli, Satre and Bandirwada in the taluka in a remote settlement inside the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary.

The government is planning to relocate the villagers. But, according to a forest official, the tribal families would be relocated by utilising a special fund sanctioned by the state government.

It is understood that under a voluntary relocation project of the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MOEF), the tribal communities can be relocated.

In order to minimise the impact of animal-human conflict and protect the wild animals particularly the wild cats, the state government has directed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to draw a proposal for relocation of the families living in wildlife sanctuaries and identify other areas where such isolated habitats exist.

But, the forest department has failed to identify the areas as boundaries of Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary even though the belt was declared as protected area in 1999.

The tribal community – especially the shepherds, who live in harmony with the wildlife despite facing hardships prefer to live in forest area as they are unaware that the forest area in which they were residing since decades are now declared as wildlife sanctuary.

Members of four families at Borimal, a hamlet located at the foothill in Satre village of Sattari, said that they prefer to live in the same area. A resident said that killing of livestock like cattle is not new but they never report such incidents to government officials.

An aged villager Bomu Kano Shelke, who claimed to be around 90 years old, and who is the head of the tribal family that is involved in dairy farming activities said, “Forest is our home and we are living in complete harmony with the wildlife. Our cattle heads have been killed by tigers in the past and on Tuesday our calf was killed. They don’t find their natural prey easily so they may be killing our cattle. It’s law of the nature.”

Interestingly, the Borimal forest dwellers residing inside Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary are registered voters and also pay house tax to the Nagargao panchayat, but lack basic facilities including drinking water and power supply.

“We have to walk for around 3 kms to reach the bus stop. We wake up early and leave for Satre village at 6 am so that we can board a bus there,” informed a school girl who helps her mother in the evening to milk the cows and buffaloes. She further pointed to her young brother and said, “These two tiny tots sometimes have to walk from thick forest so as to reach the anganwadi located at Satre.”

Living in a hut and main livelihood source being rearing of animals and cashew cultivation during the season, these families are content and rarely are found complaining. But the younger generation is forced to walk through thick forest to reach school in the hope of a bright future.

When questioned if his family will agree to relocate from the wildlife area if the government plans so, an elderly woman Gangu Shelke said, “We are happy here but if you really are concerned about us then please provide us drinking water facilities and electricity to light up our huts as my grandchildren face difficulty while studying especially in late evening.”

“No forest personnel or government official has ever visited us before. But now all are enquiring about us and want to know whether we fear the tiger. The fact is that we have never encountered any wild animal but often hear tigers roar,” said Gangu.

For every family of tribal community, life is a struggle. Shelke family fetches potable water from a hilltop at a height of 300 metres above sea level by using 900 metre-long pipe.

“We use this water for domestic purpose and during summer we rely on river water,” said Kano Shelke, who studies in higher secondary school at Valpoi, pointing towards the pipes.

When asked what he does if the school allots some project assignment, he said, “We lack road and network connectivity here and in absence of network we face difficulty in preparing school project. So after school, I go to a cyber café to prepare my project.”

He also showed the footbridge made by them to cross the rivulet during monsoon.

The scenario is no different in Bandirwada, Surla and other parts where tribal community is surviving with no help from the government.

The tribal community is always considered as saviour and protector of nature and its habitat and their lifestyles revolves mainly around their livestock.

“The government is planning to evacuate people living in forests. I appreciate the concern but am afraid that since our community is living here since last several decades, shifting may not be the way to resolve the man-animal conflict. The government may shift us but what about the agricultural activity, cashew plantation and livestock. Can the government provide grazing land for the livestock in urban areas?” questioned president of Goa Dhangar Samaj Seva Sattari, BD Mote. He further said that the government should make a provision of solar light to illuminate the houses. “An arrangement of water supply can be made, if government is seriously concerned about human settlement and protecting tribal community. Serious steps in providing basic facilities in terms of water, health and education need to be taken. We will be presenting a proposal to the state government and will urge to safeguard rights of our community living in Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary,” he added.