Tonca, Ribandar register big wins

Agassaim: Young Boys of Tonca recorded an easy 4-1 win over Nauxim Sports Club in the GFA Second Division League match at Agassaim ground, on Tuesday. The winners led 1-0 at the break with Amlesh Shirodkar scoring team’s first goal in the 12th minute which proved to be the only difference in the first session.

In the second half, Sachin Lokande doubled the account for Young Boys of Tonca in the 48th minute and then Shubham Morajkar consolidated the lead in the 57th minute.

At the other end, Sachin Mardolkar managed to pull a goal back for Nauxim SC.

However, YBT team went all out in the final minutes and scored team’s fourth goal through Chared Fernandes finishing 4-1.

At Taleigao ground: CDJ Ribandar scored a 5-1 win over Aivao Youth Club.

Rohit Pilgaobkar scored a quick brace scoring in the span of four minutes to give CDJ Ribandar a 2-0 lead in the 7th minute.

Vishal Hadkonkar then consolidated the lead for Ribandar in the 23rd minute but Gautam Kuttikat pulled a goal back for Aivao YC at the half hour mark. The winners led 3-1 at the break.

In the second half, CDJ Ribandar scored two more goals through Kedar D and Shubham Pednekar to take the final goal tally to 5-1.

FIXTURES

Goa Professional League: FC Goa V Panjim Footballers, Duler Stadium, Mapusa, 3.45 pm

14th Reira Trophy (semi-final): FC Siolim V Goa Velha SC, Saligao Sporting Club ground, 4.45 pm