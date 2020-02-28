Toilets, changing rooms at Sernabatim beach yet to be thrown open

NT NETWORK

Margao

Toilets and changing rooms that have been installed at the Sernabatim beach are yet to be thrown open for public even as the tourist season is well past its peak this year.

Vendors and shack operators on the beach that falls in the jurisdiction of the Colva panchayat have yet again raised concern over the issue as they have to face questions from the tourists visiting the beach.

Two structures consisting of toilets as well as changing rooms have been installed on the beach some months back, but are closed since then.

Vendors and shack operators that operate their shops and shacks on the beach have complained about the

issue.

“When we receive tourists one of the first things they ask us is if we have a toilet. They are very reluctant to sit and order food at our shack if there is no toilet. Very often I have to ask the nearby shop or establishment owner to allow our guests to use their toilet,” said a shack operator.

Vendors, who sell collectible items and snacks on the beach also get inquiries about the toilets on a daily basis, but like the shack operators have no alternative but to direct them to nearby hotels.

Many tourists, having no other option, eventually resort to relieve themselves in the bushes on the beach itself.

The nearby beach of Colva that registers footfall much higher than that of Sernabatim fortunately has around four to five mobile toilets, and there is also a plan of building a new toilet block.

Meanwhile, the vendors and shack operators made a mention that the tourism department has increased dustbins along the

beach.

“The one good thing is that there are dustbins every 100 meters on the beach. So, the people can drop their garbage in it. The department also collects the garbage on a daily basis which is a good thing. We just hope that the toilet issue is also resolved soon,” said another shack operator.