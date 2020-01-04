To Err Is Natural, To Admit Is Noble

MICHAEL VAZ, MERCES

In life we find ourselves placed on the wrong side at times, doing something that we did not intend to do and thereafter regretting for the wrong. One has to be watchful that he does not stumble lest he be made a laughing stock in the eyes of public but howsoever alert we may be not to offend others, we can still falter and at the spurt of a moment utter something inadvertently or do something involuntarily only to regret thereafter. The genuine lot will bemoan their action and unhesitatingly tender apology for the wrong done to the fellowmen in a bid to pacify the aggrieved, but there are others who do not even know that they have erred for such is their indifferent lifestyle nurtured over the years. There are some who know that they have committed an offence but the ego comes in the way of tendering an unconditional apology. Yet there are some who when questioned for their misdemeanour will obstinately deny that they have done anything wrong despite being presented with evidence on their involvement in the offence. We feel terribly sorry for such insensitive people. In this background, an incident that occurred in Rome involving the Holy Father Pope Francis needs special mention. The Pope has earned a name for himself across the globe for being a down to earth person despite being the head of the largest community in this world. His human approach to the world at large has given him a special attention among the religious leaders. However, during the New Year’s Eve liturgy at the Vatican, after the ceremony, the Pope was one with the crowd, shaking hands with children and as he was about to move away, a woman grasped his palm with both her hands and the Pope had to struggle to free himself and in the process he almost lost his balance. Losing his cool momentarily, he slapped twice at the woman’s hands to free himself and also rebuked her. Later on, he apologised for his unintended action and during the New Year celebration he exhorted the role of women in society for their self-sacrifice and bemoaned how in return they are oppressed. We ought to learn from this episode.