Tivim resident booked for disobeying orders

Mapusa – Mapusa police booked one Tivim resident for disobeying order promulgated by public servant by renting scooter to foreigner and for doing negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life.



According to Mapusa police a state complaint was filed by PSI Ashish Porb on Wednesday afternoon against one Tivim resident identified as Rupesh parab who is owner of scooter bearing registration GA03-H 8733 for knowingly rendering his rent a bike to a foreign national for move in city without guidance thereby committed negligent act.



In this connection Mapusa police has registered offence under section 269, 188 of Indian penal code and 192 of motor vehicle act against accused.

Mapusa police is further investigating into the case