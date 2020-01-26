Tiracol-Keri bridge construction gets NGT’s ‘green signal’

Panaji: After a long wait of five years, the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has finally allowed construction of the bridge connecting Tiracol to Keri, which was halted after an NGO filed a petition alleging the construction was in violation of CRZ Notification.

The court gave its nod for the construction after the party failed to prove the illegality, and asked the authority to take mitigation measures during the construction stage as recommended and observed by the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai.

A principal bench headed by Adarsh Kumar Goel said that the construction of Tiracol bridge may proceed after taking all due precautions in accordance with law, particularly, all the observation and recommendations of the NIOT. In substance, the report is that during construction mitigation measures need to be

taken.

The report has recommended increasing the elevation of pile cap by 1m above high flood level to allow natural movement of the sand as well as monitoring of the morphological changes of sand spit at the bridge pillar no 6 at closed internal to study the seasonal and long term variability. It has also asked to monitor the shoreline changes up to 2 km on either side of the pillar no 6, both in open coast as well as estuary.

“Having regard to the fact that Tiracol Bridge may be a matter of public utility and the same can be constructed without any adverse damage to the environment, there is no justification to stop the same in absence of any illegality being shown,” the tribunal order has stated.

An NGO had filed a petition with the NGT in 2014 against the construction of the Tiracol bridge alleging that there is violation of CRZ Notification which requires prior approval of the MoEF&CC/SEIAA, following which the court sought a response from the concerned departments and directed status quo, as a result of which the construction came to a complete halt.

The tribunal also sought an expert report in the matter from National Institute of Ocean Technology, Chennai (NIOT) which was placed before the tribunal on February 8, 2016.

However the matter was dragged on for five years on account of repeated adjournments at the instance of one or the other party but during January 22 hearing, the court did not allow adjournment over the failure to show the illegality in the construction of the bridge.

The court, accordingly said that, “we dispose of this application with a direction that the construction of Tiracol Bridge may proceed after taking all due precautions in accordance with law, particularly, all the observation and recommendations of the NIOT.”