Tiger deaths: all five accused released on conditional bail

Valpoi

All the five Golavli villagers arrested over the deaths of four tigers in the Mhadei Wildlife Sanctuary were on Friday released on conditional bail.

The judicial magistrate first class, Valpoi, granted conditional bail to the five villagers on personal bond Rs 15,000 each.

They have been asked to report for 10 days to the investigating officer at the Maloli wildlife office.

Vitho Pawane (60), Malo Pawane (50), Bomo Pawane (45), Jyotiba Pawane (25) and Bhiro Pawane (22) were arrested after being accused of lacing the meat with poison, which was consumed by the four tigers that led to the death of the four wild cats.

Yeshwant Gauns, who appeared for the accused, told the court that there is no need of remand as the court had given sufficient time to the forest department to conduct an inquiry.

The counsel appearing for the department had asked the court to extend the remand. But the court refused, and sought to know as to why they wanted the extension of the remand as the accused had been in their custody for the last 10 days.

Replying to the court, the forest department counsel said that they want to trace the claws of one of the dead tigers which were found missing.

However, the court said that enough time had been granted to investigate the case.

Hence the court granted bail to the five accused on condition that they would report to the investigation officer for 10 days.

A report on the cause of tiger deaths is also awaited.