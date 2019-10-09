Tie-up proposal under consideration for improving IPHB functioning: Rane

Panaji: Highlighting the need to understand the root causes of suicides, health secretary Nila Mohanan on Tuesday claimed that there are reports of rising instances of suicidal tendencies in states like Goa and Kerala.

“I have come across reports indicating rising tendency of suicides here in Goa as well as in my home state Kerala. Both states share many features in common and it really requires a lot of thought to understand the root causes of such tendency,” said Mohanan, while speaking during a function held to mark Mental Health Week at the Institute of Psychiatry and Human Behaviour (IPHB), Bambolim.

She said that support from parents, family, community as a whole along with timely attention and treatment can prevent an individual from committing suicide.

She said that mental health is still a taboo and people are finding it difficult to initiate a conversation and talk about it.

“A person in such state of mind requires a lot of support. If we are able to extend a helping hand at that point then we can save a life,” she said.

Speaking on the occasion, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said that a proposal is under consideration for a tie-up with National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences Hospital (NIMHANS), Bangalore to enhance the efficiency of IPHB.

“We propose to have a tie-up with IPHB along with NIMHANS for an exchange and training programme, besides other facilities so that our doctors get the exposure they require,” Rane said.

He said that a team of doctors from IPHB and GMC will be sent to NIMHANS to understand the requirements for IPHB after which they will be asked to submit a report and, based on the report, the health department will pursue the proposal with the government.

Rane expressed displeasure over the slow pace of work of the construction of 100-bed hospital expansion in phase two at the IPHB complex.

“The work is going on at a slow pace though we have released Rs 6 crore for having the new centre of excellence and we also need a partner on board who can tell us what we require. We need to take it up with Goa State Infrastructure Development Corporation to expedite the construction work,” he said.

Dean of Goa Medical College and Hospital Dr Shivanand Bandekar said that he came across three youngsters who tried to commit suicide this year.

“Suicide is a pathological condition of the mind and it is this condition which demands an acute psychiatry treatment,” he said.

Dr Bandekar stressed the need for IPHB having a round-the-clock helpline number and urged Health Minister to deploy one ambulance at the IPHB campus so that in case of any emergency the patient can be immediately attended to.