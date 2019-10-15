Tie-up opportunities for local companies at Vibrant Goa summit

PANAJI: With an aim to bridge the gap between the Goan industries and national as well as international players, a Vibrant Goa Global Expo and Summit 2019 will be held in the state from October 17 to October 19 at the Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee indoor stadium in Taleigao.

The summit will basically stress on creating investment and joint venture opportunities in Goa.

The summit will have technology transfer, knowledge-sharing seminars, opportunities of investment and joint ventures, videoconferencing with overseas companies and multi-sectoral exhibition.

The three-day summit will have important sessions like strategic shift in the United States’ trade approach and opportunities for Goa and India, growing Indian diaspora in Canada and how Goan and Indian small and medium entrepreneurships can benefit from it, trade and investment opportunities with Malaysia for Goan and Indian companies, business regulation changes in UAE (the third largest trade partner of India) and how can Goan and Indian companies prepare to take advantage, introduction to the international investor network and the IBD platform, taking the US$5 billion trade between India and Oman to US$7 billion by 2021 – challenges and opportunities, Singapore ranks second in ease of doing business – lessons for Goa and India and the challenges of landlocked nations and opportunities in two-way trade between Goa, India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and Shipping and for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Nitin Gadkari will be chief guest for the inaugural function of the summit.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik, Industries Minister Vishwajit Rane, IT Minister Jennifer Monserrate and other dignitaries will also be present for the function.