Tiatr goes online

NT BUZZ

The brainchild of Joel Fernandes, the online site for tiatr was formally inaugurated and is available to lovers of tiatr all over the world at www.tiatr.in.

Veteran tiatr director, John Claro inaugurated the site along with exponent of tiatr, Tomazinho Cardozo. The site will feature the history of tiatr, information about various tiatrs staged, the directors, actors, musicians, the light men, backstage workers including the transport organisers for the various groups. During the function, the speakers spoke of the hard work put in by Fernandes and tiatrists in Goa that contributed towards the success

of the site.

Also present were Meena Goes who welcomed the invitees, Joel Fernandes who proposed the vote of thanks and Agnelo de Borim who compered the function. Best wishes were conveyed by tiatrist Roseferns, Mario Menezes, Wilmix, Sharon, Francis de Tuem and secretary of TAG, Caezar D’Mello.