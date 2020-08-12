Three people killed in Bengaluru police firing

Bengaluru: At least three people were killed after police opened fire to quell a mob that went on a rampage irked over a social media post allegedly put out by a Congress legislator’s relative, as a city locality witnessed arson and violence.

“Three people have died (in police firing),” Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant told PTI. Further, 110 people have been arrested in connection with the incident at Pulakeshi Nagar here.

Scores of persons, including around 50 policemen, were injured in the violence that erupted on Tuesday night and continued till the wee hours of Wednesday, apparently prompted by the ‘communally sensitive’

online post. The Congress MLA’s residence and a police station were among those targeted by the angry mob, prompting the government to issue a stern warning that rioting and law and order issues will not be tolerated.

Pant said Naveen, who allegedly posted the social media post has been arrested and appealed for peace.