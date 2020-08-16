26.4 C
Panjim
Sunday, August 16, 2020
World News

Thousands protest in Seoul against govt

Updated:
Members of pro-US conservative right-wing and religious christian groups wave flags and shout slogans during an anti-government rally in the central Gwanghwamun area of Seoul on August 15, 2020. - Thousands of anti-government protestors defied official social distancing warnings to hold rallies as South Korea reported its highest number of coronavirus infections in five months. South Korea was marking its 75th National Liberation Day, celebrating independence from Japanese colonial rule following the end of World War II. (Photo by Ed JONES / AFP)
- Advertisement -

AP

Seoul

Thousands of anti-government protesters, armed with umbrellas and raincoats, marched through the soggy streets of South Korea’s capital on Saturday, ignoring official pleas to stay home amid a surge in coronavirus infections.

Municipal officials in Seoul had sought to forbid the slew of rallies planned by conservative activist and Christian groups for a holiday celebrating the 75th anniversary of the nation’s liberation from Japanese colonial rule at the end of World War II.

But a court allowed some of them to go on, citing civil liberties after protesters challenged the city’s administrative order banning the gatherings.

The demonstrators, many of them wearing masks and carrying the South Korean flag, paraded through rain near Seoul’s presidential palace, calling for liberal President Moon Jae-in to step down over what they see as policy failures, kowtowing to nuclear-armed North Korea and election corruption.

Some South Korean conservatives insist that the April parliamentary elections convincingly won by Moon’s party were rigged, although most experts see such claims as false conspiracy theories.

Some protesters scuffled with police officers who closely followed the marchers, but there were no immediate reports of major clashes or injuries.

Some of the marchers reportedly came from a church in northern Seoul that was shut down after it was linked to dozens of infections. Health officials are planning to isolate and test some 4,000 members of the church, led by ultra-conservative pastor Jun Kwang-hun, a vocal critic of Moon who frequently led anti-government rallies over the past year.

The demonstrations took place as the government announced stronger social distancing restrictions for the greater capital area following a spike in COVID-19 infections.

- Advertisement -

STAY CONNECTED

14,405FansLike
1,160FollowersFollow
3,592FollowersFollow
8,000SubscribersSubscribe

TOP STORIES TODAY

Goa News

CM vows to make villages self-sufficient

Editor - 0
NT NETWORK Panaji Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday announced various plans to make all the...
Read more
National News

PM delivers veiled warning to China and Pakistan

Editor - 0
PTI New Delhi Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday issued a veiled warning to China and...
Read more
Sports

MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Editor - 0
PTI New Delhi Two-time World Cup-winning former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni retired from international cricket...
Read more
Goa News

Firefighters sanitise the Panaji municipal market

Team NT - 0
Honouring a request from the CCP, firefighters sanitise the Panaji municipal market on Friday in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Read more
Goa News

476 new COVID cases in Goa

Team NT - 0
Panaji: The state on Friday recorded 476 new cases of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic, taking the tally of the active cases to...
Read more

ALSO IN THIS SECTION

World News

Japan marks 75th anniversary of the end of World War II

Editor - 0
AP Tokyo Japan on Saturday marked the 75th anniversary of its surrender in World War II,...
Read more
World News

US Post Office warns of casting ballots through mail

Editor - 0
AP Washington The US Postal Service is warning states coast to coast that it cannot guarantee...
Read more
World News

Indians abroad celebrate I-Day amidst pandemic

Editor - 0
PTI Melbourne Indians across the world on Saturday celebrated India’s 74th Independence Day by hoisting the...
Read more
World News

Ind-Aus friendship based on ‘bharosa’, says Morrison

Team NT - 0
Melbourne: Describing India as a “longstanding friend” of Australia, Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Friday sent a special message of trust, respect...
Read more
World News

UK places travellers from France, Netherlands on quarantine list

Team NT - 0
London: People arriving in England from France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks and Caicos Islands and Aruba will have to self-isolate for...
Read more
© Navhind Papers & Publications. Navhind Bhavan, Rua Ismael Gracias, Panaji Goa 403001