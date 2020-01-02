Those were the days

The children of the 80s and the 90s get nostalgic about how life

has changed since their younger days

NT BUZZ

As we welcomed 2020, we heralded not just the start of a new year, but also of a new decade. And the internet has been abuzz with posts about how the dawn of this year is especially significant to those who were born in the 80s and the 90s.

Those born in the 90s have so far lived in three decades, two centuries, and two millennia, and most of them aren’t even 30 years yet. The 80s kids meanwhile have the advantage of one extra decade (ie they have lived through four decades), and aren’t 40 yet.

And much has changed within this time span.

We grew up in an age of simplicity. The 80s were devoid of the tech chatter of filtered social media grids. There were no smartphones, so we sat in endless chatter in person or over the landlines. The decade taught us the values of simple living, meaningful conversations and the love for outdoors.

-Nicole Suares,

entrepreneur and writer, Margao

At that time, the simple joys of life with the Pim Pom lollipops, the ice pepsis, anticipating class 10 farewell and waiting to grow up was all we thought about. The only stress back then was exams. Though we’ve lived through four decades and aren’t yet 40, I feel people of my age are only getting wiser and are still learning to live and accept life and look to the young for such inspiration. We were a selfless lot, but today I think the younger generation loves themselves first. We were taught to be selfless.

-Sharon Fernandes,

homemaker, Mapusa

Being from the 80s, I am glad to have been born in an era where I had an opportunity to run and play in the fields especially during the monsoon, go to the hills to pluck ‘kandam’, roam with a bicycle freely (not worrying about accidents or being kidnapped). However, I am happy to have moved from an era of the antenna to dish TV, from a floppy to flash drive, from using a walkman to using my mobile for everything, from dial-up internet to fibre optic and now having AI to do most of the things too, even having Alexa and Google controls our homes! We have got better laws like right to education and prevention of physical punishment and mental harassment of children, protection of women at workplace, elder justice act, persons with disability act, and more.

-Alisha Dias,

assistant professor,

Assolna

The best part about being an 80s kid is that I didn’t grow up glued to a screen and I couldn’t constantly peek into the online world. So I got to truly enjoy every moment I spent with family and friends.

-Sharlene Pinto,

entrepreneur, Mapusa

Being born in 90s, the funny part is you feel you’re already old and it’s also funny because we haven’t even turned 30. A lot has changed from 1999 to 2000 – from Doordarshan to Pogo and now Netflix, from playing on the grounds and not on computers or PUBG. Times have changed, for good I’d say. Technology is a major development but what makes me sad is the involvement of a human touch, human error, human emotions, etc, has all gone away. Earlier we would make cards, to wish. Today a simple WhatsApp text solves it. You could fight with one friend and everything would be fine when you meet him next. Today, there’s an option to block someone. You could tickle your childhood friend and she’d hit you back. Now a Facebook poke is so creepy. Before, we would spend our holidays at the grandparents place, playing on the bank of the River Kushavati. Nowadays, I see kids having swimming pools in their own gardens and that too not real ones, just the ones that can be filled with air. We might have the best of apps like Google pay or credit cards. But the joy of having one vada pao in your canteen on a credit note, and the owner not even asking you to pay till you come and pay yourself, I wonder if these kids will know that joy and

emotion.

-Harsh Kamat,

photographer, Margao

For me the best part of being born in the 90s is that we didn’t have much of mobile and internet. As a child I have played outside and enjoyed my time under the sun and getting dirty unlike kids these days who have their faces buried in their phones.

-Athulya VM, student, Taleigao

I think that the best thing about being a 90s kid is that we had an unlimited choice of activities to do throughout the day – cycling in the fields, playing badminton, swimming, skating, watching Tom & Jerry on TV. Our only source of video-game entertainment was a box computer with only two games – Tetris, and Road Rash; and a gameboy that my brother and I used to share.

-Anushka Countinho,

architect, Fatorda

I think the best part of growing up in the 90s is that we have been able to experience so many different things, especially the advent of the internet era and how it’s changed everything. I think it gives you a different perspective of things.

-Noah D’Silva, student, Ribandar

Those were the days where there was no pressure, and things were a lot easier. Back then we spent time with our friends in real time without phones to distract us. And when we did something, we didn’t have to bother about someone else doing it better, as social media wasn’t around then, and there wasn’t so much competition.

-Vivian D’Souza,

photographer, Aldona

We got to enjoy both worlds – one without phones and one with.

-Zenelyn Afonso,

digital marketing consultant, Panaji