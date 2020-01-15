There may not be cut in steep traffic fines

Panaji: Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Tuesday indicated that there could not be reduction in steep traffic fines as stipulated by the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

Speaking at the inaugural function held in the city to launch the 31st national road safety week, the minister hinted that the state may not replicate the Gujarat model to reduce steep traffic fines and will not compromise on the “deterrent value”.

“We are going to implement the act. There may be differences of opinion on fine amounts. We will deliberate during the next cabinet meeting: whether to reduce the quantum of the fine amounts or keep them as per the amended act… we will keep in mind attorney general opinion which asked authorities not to alter the fines aimed at bringing about discipline and not to generate revenue,” Godinho explained.

He spoke about the paucity of personnel to monitor the rising vehicular traffic and enforce traffic rules in the state.

“Do not feel bad about the enforcement of new traffic fines. It is not government’s intention to generate revenue but to protect lives and make roads safer,” he said.

The transport department recently moved a file for legal vetting, which will then be placed for cabinet approval to decide on two options: either to enforce the steep fines as stipulated by the amended MV Act or follow the Gujarat government in reducing the quantum of fines.

On the taxi operators opposing the cab-hailing app Goa Miles, he said that cabbies can launch their own app or tie up with the service provider.

“The government has no business in taxi operations… we are only a regulator and doing our job,” he said.