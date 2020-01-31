The village warrior

The final day of the DD Kosambi Festival of Ideas saw Chavvi Rajawat, the first woman sarpanch of Soda village in Tonk, Rajasthan and the first woman sarpanch with an MBA degree in India, speaking on ‘When Women Rule’. NT BUZZ reports

NT KURIOCITY

After Chhavvi Rajawat completed her degree in business management from Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune, she went on to open a horse riding academy and thought that with time she would also join in the running of the family hotel in Jaipur. But there was something else lined up for her.

In 2010, after the women’s reservation bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha allowing for reservation for women in parliament and state legislative bodies, the village elders came to her father with the request of asking her to be the sarpanch. “Given that this was a very patriarchal society, they thought that my father would decide and call the shots. However, he told them that they would have to ask me directly,” she recalled during her talk ‘When Women Rule’ at the DD Kosambi Festival of Ideas at Kala Academy, Panaji.

Rajawat, however, confessed that in her head she had already decided that she would take up the role. “As a kid I knew that the village was in a better condition than it was in 2009-10. This was despite the fact that government funding was increasing. Thus, there was disconnect somewhere. And if I as a daughter of the village didn’t help, how could I expect an outsider to come forward and help?” she said, adding that while private corporates could come in with great initiatives they would be thinking purely from a business perspective, but being from the village she had a better perspective. “Thus, my mission is to be the bridge between the village and the government,” she said.

One of the first challenges that she had to tackle was a water problem after the village suffered one of the worst droughts in 2009. While she was researching about the situation she realised that when there was no rainfall there was no water but when it came, they had water logged areas. Thus, she realised that water management was not happening. The suggestion put forward was rain water harvesting. However, when she looked into the panchayat funds for de-silting of reservoirs, she realised that there was a problem. “People think that panchayats have a lot of money. But in 2010 we had `20 lakhs and these were bound by the guidelines of different schemes and came at intervals. We could only use the money for specific work and none of it could be touched for de-silting of reservoirs,” recalled Rajawat. Upon approaching private sectors and PSU’s, she was told that because there was no plant close by, this would be a problem. “I realised then the condition that villages in remote corners of India go through. There is no one to listen to the various challenges they face and to support them,” she said, adding that this inability to do anything left her disheartened. It was at this point however that her family and family friends reached out to her and helped her get the funds. A media interview also led to an entrepreneur in Delhi sending a cheque of `50 lakhs. “While I had been struggling to get funds for three months, I managed to get in four days,” she said. The villagers too gathered together to manually de-silt the reservoirs and out of the 100 acres of land they managed to de-silt 10 acres.

“When I was selected to be the sarpanch, people thought that I would be a puppet in their hands. They thought that when this young girl gets on the field she will change. But I didn’t change. And following this success, they realised that I meant business,” she said.

Another challenge that Rajawat set about tackling was encroachments in the village which was obstructing the construction of wide roads. Despite being advised by a senior politician not to interfere with this, Rajawat raised the issue at the gram sabha. “I told them that if there was a fire, how would the fire brigade get to the place with such narrow roads? Or an ambulance?” said Rajawat. The villagers soon set about breaking down the platforms that they had constructed in front of their houses, even breaking down walls of their houses. A hurdle presented itself when they realised that about five or six electric poles also had to be shifted. However, when Rajawat approached the electricity department they demanded an “obnoxious” amount of money. However, as it so happened there was a linesman in her village whom she had a discussion with and who volunteered to get it done himself. Instances like these, said Rajawat, are why it is important to always be a student and be open to learning from others. “Ego is one of the biggest evils around and with that comes arrogance. But it is important that in any leadership role that we are willing to shed this ego and learn from dialogue. It is only then that transformation can happen. That has been my mantra and has led me to success,” she said. Apart from these, Rajawat has set about and achieved a lot of other success in her village, including opening a bank, constructing toilets, improving agricultural practice and ecological balance, stopping a women’s college from shutting down, etc.

Rajawat was re-elected in February 2015 for a second term and over the last few years has received many awards including the First Ladies National Award in January 2018. She was also recently invited to be a part of the first Obama Summit held in Chicago and Town Hall in Delhi.

At the same time, she has had her share of hurdles in the form of court cases against her. In fact, she states, even today, she has to prove in court sometimes that she is working in the capacity of a sarpanch. “What keeps me going however is that every child has the right to a life of dignity. Every child had the right to go to school and be mischievous. Everyone has the same faculties, the same abilities. The only difference is that some children are slightly more privileged to be able to get an education,” she said.

And Rajawat believes that it is up to each one of us to bring about a change. “The magnitude does not matter. It is important that we start somewhere. Money is important but it is not the be all and end all. And it can’t buy happiness. Not everyone has the privilege of an education, so when you have it, take advantage of it and give back to society and it will only add joy to your life,” she said. “If we don’t empower others, we will not be able to move forward and build a better country.”