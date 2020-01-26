The uncharted past of the Gamvkaris

TENSING RODRIGUES

There are almost no studies of the village governance systems before the coming of the ksatriya and the bramhan in Komkan, except for some very broad discussions like Maine’s ‘Village Communities in the East and West’ or Baden-Powell’s ‘Indian Village Community’ [Maine, 1871; Baden-Powell, 1896]. Almost all studies of the gamvkaris in Goa begin with the Portuguese codification of the system, with just casual allusions to their origin in the hoary past. Filippe Nery Xavier, for instance, quotes Madras Revenue Board to say that the ‘comunidades are at least as old as Manu’ [Xavier, 1907: ‘Bosquejo Historico das Comunidades das Aldeas dos Concelhos das Ilhas, Salcete e Bardez’, Volume 1, 65]. Cunha Rivara equates the gamvkaris to Hindu institutions: ‘Albuquerque promised the Hindus to maintain the tax that they paid to the earlier ruler’ [Cunha Rivara, 1870: ‘Brados a Favor das Comunidades das Aldeias do Estado da India’, 9].

Teotonio R de Souza puts it more candidly: “The efforts of the early sixteenth century Portuguese officials and chroniclers did not lead them beyond the mist of tradition in their attempts to trace the origin of the Goan village communities. Afonso Mexia who codified the customary legislation of the village communities in 1526 could only ascertain from learned natives that in remote times four men had cleared the island of Tisvadi and brought it under cultivation. Mexia came to the conclusion that it was impossible to discover anything more about the origin of the village communities” [de Souza, 1994: ‘Medieval Goa – A Socio-Economic History’, 30]. But de Souza digs deeper. He finds the Decadas of the Portuguese chronicler Barros tracing the origin of the Goan village settlers to some poor immigrants from Kanara who descended the Ghats and reclaimed the land for cultivation. [Barros, 1628: ‘Decada Segunda Da Asia De Joao De Barros’, Book V, Chapter 1, Folio 97]. That seems to be quite close to the possible truth, at least if we are to go by the sources we have encountered earlier, namely Arcamone’s ‘De Sasatana Peninsula’ and Crawford’s ‘Legends Of The Konkan’; and the suggestions of exodus from the trans-Sahyadri we can deduct from archaeobotanical studies like Dutta, 2006: ‘A Critical Review of the Economy of the Chalcolithic People of Inamgaon’ [Driven By The Drought, February 5, 2017]

According to de Souza a mid-seventeenth century (1641) Jesuit Alfonso Mendes, traced the origin of the settlement of Goan villages to sometime around eight century CE (Common Era)basing his calculations upon a copper-plate grant inscription issued by the Kadamba king Jayakesi II in 1099. Though de Souza is skeptical of this date, it is not too far off from the exodus referred to above. This exodus, we need to remember, constituted largely of Deccan caddi, the community formed by mixing of the Indo-Gangetic ksatriya with the aborigines of the Deccan, who probably carry the same ancestry as the kumlbi. So, whichever way we go, we seem to be thrown back to the same point in time – the advent of the ksatriya; we just cannot get behind that dead wall. No doubt that takes us a few thousand years before the advent of the bramhan. Otherwise, both the legends and the history seem to converge on the advent of the bramhan. And that is natural, given the fact that ‘the village community set-up as it was found on the arrival of the Portuguese was controlled by the Brahminical exegesis of Dharmashastras and Smritis’, as de Souza puts it [de Souza, 1994: 31].

Velinkar’s discussion on the possible origins of the gamvkari and its evolution begins with a conjecture that ‘the kuddumbys or kunnbis who came with their sheep and cattle were the earliest colonisers of the land of Goa’, and that it is these who founded the institution [Velinkar, 2000: ‘Village Communities In Goa And Their Evolution’, in Borges et al : ‘Goa And Portugal – History And Development’, 124] Probably this is based on a 16th or 17th century source which he quotes, but does not name; it appears to be Joao de Barros again. According to Barros, most of the gamvkar of the 16th century, whom the Portuguese found in the villages were not the descendants of the original founders of the villages. [Barreto Xavier, 2003: ‘A Invenção de Goa’, 238] Thus Barros too describes a gamvkari that had already been ‘reconstructed’ by subsequent migrations; he calls the original founders ‘neiquebares’, a term apparently connected with the word ‘naik’ or ‘nayak’, meaning a chief or head. Barros seems to suggest that these chiefs or headmen settled the villages along with their ‘clans’, after they came down from the ‘mountainous’ or ‘forested’ territories. This is once again an allusion to the hypothesis of trans-Sahyadri immigration, and to that extent fits into the commonly accepted belief. But whether the immigrating groups were led by one or more clan leaders who retained their hegemony after the settlement in the coastal villages is not corroborated by other sources; in the sense that we do not know whether the term gamvkar is actually used in the sense of ‘an owner of the village’; but seems to be very unlikely.

However, that seems to be the sense in which Baden-Powell reads the word ‘gankar’ (gamvkar) in the ‘Foral de 1526’ [Baden-Powell, 1900: ‘The Villages of Goa in the Early Sixteenth Century’, in Journal Of The Royal Asiatic Society, Volume 32 (2), 261] “The said word (gancar)” writes Baden-Powell “means governor, administrator, and benefactor, and was given because in the old times there were four men to establish new cultivation in an island or other waste place. These improved and cultivated the land so that in time there grew up a large inhabited site. And the founders, for their good government, administration, and work at the spread of cultivation, were called ‘gancar’ and became lords and superiors over the others, who agreed to pay rent and taxes so that they might remain possessed of their heritable rights and customs.”

That leaves us veritably in the dark about the history of gamvkari before the coming of the Portuguese; a little idea we can get about the transformation that they underwent with the onset of the ksatriya and the bramhan; but beyond that is yet an uncharted territory.