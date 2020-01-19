The transformation of the Gamvkari

TENSING RODRIGUES

Filippe Nery Xavier makes a very pertinent point in his ‘Bosquejo Historico das Comunidades das Aldeas dos Concelhos das Ilhas, Salcete e Bardez’, Volume 2 : “All the villages had their respective gancarias, and it was with these that great Albuquerque signed a pact that they shall continue to possess the village lands as before, paying to the new ruler the tax that was paid to the earlier one”[Xavier, 1907: 2]. What interests us here is not just the fact that ‘all the villages had their gancarias’; of equal significance is the fact that ‘it was with these that Albuquerque signed a pact’. This goes to prove that the gamvkari was an all pervading institution and that it had the absolute right to the ownership and usufruct of the village land; it had to pay only a tribute or tax to the ruler.

Though there is no denying that the Portuguese accepted the gamvkari and codified its conventions, they changed the basic character of the institution; the very act of codification inserted a higher level of sovereignty over and above the gamvkari. Sixteen years after the conquest of Goa came the ‘Foral de 1526’, more properly ‘Foral dos Usos e Costumes dos Gauncares e Lavradores Desta Ilha de Goa e Outras Annexas a Ella’, one of the initial documents issued by the Portuguese Crown in the matter of the indigenous land administration. The ‘Foral’ was a compilation of various laws, regulations, usages and customs prevalent in the gamvkari, as the Portuguese found it. It was drafted by Afonso Mexias, who was the ‘Vedor de Fazenda’, and first made applicable to the Ilhas, that is the Tiswadi Taluka and then to Salcete and Bardez in 1556. According to Rochelle Pinto: “the Foral retrospectively acquired the appearance of an early and inaugural sign of the state” [Pinto, 2018: ‘The Foral in the History of the Comunidades of Goa, in Journal of World History’, Volume 29, Number 2,185]. But probably the new paradigm had reached Indian sub-continent much earlier, with the advent of the ksatriya and the brahman. Our study of the gamvkari and the mazania that follows, looks at the changes that occurred as a result of it. The aboriginal settlers in the Komkan villages were people who had indigenously evolved there (autochthonous) or had moved there in one or more quick waves to form a more or less homogeneous population. In such a situation the possibility of any hierarchy among them is almost nil. It is this sort of almost absolute equality that seems to have laid at the base of the gamvkari; the allotment of the cultivable land to the founders of the gamvkari seems to have been equitable, determined by the physical ability of each household and its animals to till.

As these communities, by now well settled in Komkan, faced the incoming ksatriya and brahman, a conflict was bound to occur. Probably driven to Komkan by an adversity, the latter were in search of a new home, and fresher pastures to live on; obviously this was a competition for survival. The ksatriya were basically farmers and herders. As against this the brahman were essentially nomads, a leisure class given to intellectual pursuits, which included religion. So the two, ksatriya and brahman, followed different strategies to establish their hegemony over the aborigines. The ksatriya probably won over the natives with superior farming technologies. Perhaps that is how they gained control over the gamvkari to start with; and once in control they eased the ‘naïve’ natives out. Perhaps the natives could not cope up with the paradigm change; the gamvkari was no longer about the ‘founder rights’; it was all about who can manage it better.

The biggest weapon in the hands of the brahman was the ‘god’; they had a superior god – more versatile, more powerful, and more elegant; and an elaborate, impressive and effective liturgy. Once again the naïve natives yielded lock, stock and barrel. The brahman were not aggressive, they simply assimilated the native religion and offered the natives an opportunity to belong to a superior version of it. As Khedekar puts it, a shapeless stone was transformed into a ‘sivling’ or an image of a Vedic deity; ‘puja’ was introduced, and a ‘pujari’ was brought in; the primitive objects of veneration of the kumlbi were assimilated into the Vedic pantheon, and given a new meaning – connecting them to the Vedic deities [Khedekar, 2004: ‘Gova Kulmi’]. Probably the brahman manipulated the gamvkari through the mazania. Velinkar elaborates on the process: “The brahmins and kshatriyas were given prime land to build temples to various deities and played an important part in the villages where they predominated, the former becoming a necessary part, as scribes and preservers of village records. … low-lying neli lands of the village being set aside for the temple, its ministers and its attendants” [Velinkar, 2000: ‘Village Communities In Goa And Their Evolution, in Borges et al: Goa And Portugal – History And Development’, 125].

This definitive transformation of the villages is accurately captured in Arcamones’ description of the division of Salcete on the advent of the brahman: “Thus the whole land of the peninsula having been divided into sixty six territories only two territories were left to the primitive settlers. The territories given by the primitive settlers are counted as fifteen to the Brahmins, forty four to the warriors, and five to other servants or adjutants” (Fernandes, 1981:’Uma Descricão e Relação de ‘De Sasatana Peninsula in Indiae Statu’ Textus Inediti’, 93).

This is evidenced by the information on the gamvkaris of Salcete, Tisvadi and Bardez on the eve of the arrival of the Portuguese, as found in Gomes Pereira, 1978 : ‘Hindu Temples And Deities and Xavier’, 1907: ‘Bosquejo Historico Das Comunidades Das Aldeas Dos Concelhos Das Ilhas, Salcete E Bardez’, volume 2. The ‘kumlbi’ or ‘primitive settlers’ were displaced from a large number of gamvkaris, fully or partly.

In the very opening sentences of her discussion of the place of ‘Foral’ in the history of the gamvkaris of Goa, Pinto refers to the “pact between the state and the influential gaunkars”; the words ‘influential gaunkars’ point to the fact that by the time the Portuguese entered the scene the gamvkaris had passed into the hands of the ksatriya and the brahman [Pinto, 2018: 185].