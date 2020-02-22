The sound of Carnival music

Guitarist and music teacher Bonny Alex Dias along with his band ‘Band Ambassadors’, are captivating the audience with a brand new multilingual song, ‘Carnival fuloum-ia’, the official theme song of Carnival 2020. NT BUZZ gets you the details

ANNOUSHKA FERNANDES

This Carnival as you tap your feet and groove to the music as you watch the floats pass by, among the peppy tunes that one can listen to is Carnival fuloum-ia’, the official theme song of Carnival 2020.

The multilingual song, has been composed by Dias while the lyrics in English, Konkani and Portuguese, were penned down by Francisco Dias and Rusell Joe Baretto.

In addition to composing the song, Dias along with his wife, Shalisha Fernandes have rendered their voices for this song, which features band member and vocalist, Adelio Mendes on the keyboard. The rest of the band members contribute with backing vocals and chants. The song promotes the true Goan essence. “The song is about how Carnival brings people together as one, irrespective of caste, creed, religion etc. My song reminds everyone that Goa is magnificent,” says Dias. He adds: “Great cuisine, music and dance make us true

Goenkars.”

The song also features a blend of different genres like Latin American and Mexican samba keeping the world stage in mind along with modern techno effects for the young generation. “I’ve kept a very catchy chorus in my song which I’m sure will reverberate in every Goenkar’s mind not only for this Carnival but also the Carnivals to come in the future,” says Dias.

The essence of Goan music in the song can also be identified through the trumpets and brass section, says Dias.

The first phase of the song took a fortnight to complete, while the tracking, editing, mixing and mastering took almost three weeks, says Dias, who has composed music for numerous albums, songs, music videos in various languages like English, Hindi and Konkani. He has also released an original music album titled ‘Tuzo Ugdas.’

Bonny Alex Dias will be performing the song live with his band, ‘Band Ambassadors’ during the course of Carnival on King Momo’s float. While the band has already performed at Panaji, the audience at Mapusa, Margao and Vasco can also tap their feet to the rhythm of this new song.