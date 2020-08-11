The show must go on

Continuing with some interesting and well-made videos here are some more…

JP Pereira

Various instrumentals

Pianist Linda Diniz Braganza from Panaji teaches piano and keyboard, has played for Timoteo’s folk troupe, the band ‘ECSTACY’, and accompanied many participants for the ‘Vem Cantar’ competitions. The talented pianist has uploaded a number of videos of various tunes, English, Konkani, and Hindi, performing on the piano or the organ. ‘Fascination’, ‘Summertime’, ‘Tequila’, ‘Things’, ‘Marcha de Fontainhas’ , ‘Black is Black’ are some of the exquisite tracks she has played. Makes for great listening!

‘Jezu Tujea Povitr Hatanim’

Sylvester Fernandes has released many videos on the social media. His own compositions have been appreciated and lauded. ‘Jezu Tujea Povitr Hatanim’ is one gem that has the singer proclaiming the greatness of Jesus who provides the human race with all their needs. Music by Bernardo Cardozo adds to the quality of this beautiful video.

‘Lotus Temple’

After creating a niche for himself on the Konkani stage, Evarist de Arambol has released this fine video. The Lotus Temple is a house of prayer for people of all faiths and everyone with goodwill can enter. The song is set to music by Senon d’Souza and is filmed by Viriato Fernandes. A fine rendition.

‘On Line Teacher’

Diptesh Harmalkar gives a humorous twist to the latest issue of ‘On Line Teaching’. He places the problems before the viewers in a unique funny way that keeps the viewer smiling. The video features many amateur actors and the filming by Diptesh is commendable. Lenoy Gomendes provides great music.

‘Sovoskai Hadd

Sounsaracher’

Clint Furtado’s new song is a plea to the Lord to bring peace in these pandemic times. His lyrics and voice are good to hear and his rendition is perfect. James Vaz provides great music and Jose Mascarenhas’ photography captures some fine Goan scenes.

‘Global Warming’

Singer and composer Normandez, who composes songs on various social issues has a message on global warming. We have destroyed nature and the ill effects are there to see. We are facing various maladies and still we don’t learn that we should take care of this beautiful Earth created by God. With music by Lenoy Gomendes, the video filming by Anderson with Sohil Fernandes makes for good viewing.

‘Kalljidar Ostori’

This is a tribute to ladies who have to choose between earnings and having a baby. This a true story of faith in the Lord. The song has been composed and sung by Freddy Innocente D’Souza with music by Allwyn Fernandes and photography by Rhea Rodrigues. D’Souza plans to upload a video

every month.