The rhythm of India

The 26th edition of the ‘Nupur’ classical dance festival jointly organised by Kala Academy Goa and West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur was held at Shree Mahalasa Saunsthan, Mardol. Considered among the top ten classical dance festivals of India, the programme witnessed the participation of classical artistes of national as well as international repute.

The three-day festival saw a Bharatanatyam (group choreography) dance presented by students of Nruthyalaya School of Dance and Music, Margao under guidance of Guru Durgalakshmi Rajan; a Mohiniyattam solo performance by Ayswaria Wariar from Vadodara; a Kuchipudi solo dance performed by Bhavana Reddy from New Delhi; a Bharatanatyam solo concert by Priyadarsini Govind from Chennai; group kathak performances by Malti Shyam and group from New Delhi and by Rekha Madkaikar and group of Pranam Foundation Academy of Dance and Music, Ponda; Vilasini Natyam presentation by Purva Dhanashree from Hyderabad; and a group performance of Odissi by Madhulita Mohapatra and artists of Nrityantar, Bengaluru.