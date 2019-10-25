The King’s HSS wins Cornucopia 2.0

NT KURIOCITY

Loyola Higher Secondary School, Margao hosted the second edition of ‘Cornucopia’, an inter higher secondary school event. The theme for this year was ‘Marvel’ and the event saw the participation of a total of 10 higher secondary institutions.

The day commenced with the inaugural ceremony which consisted of the lighting of the lamp, a prayer and prayer dance. This was followed by the unveiling of the much coveted and prestigious Cornucopia trophy by principal of the institution, Fr Basil Vago.

‘Blast from the Past’, a retro dance competition brought back nostalgic childhood memories.

For the offstage event Playback, participants were asked to produce a video showcasing the everyday heroes around us. By noon, the food and drink stalls, with a variety of mouth-watering delicacies, were opened for the crowd to re-energise themselves.

‘Marvel-Lous Voices’ (the A cappella competition) allowed students to display their harmonious voices through a medley of Disney songs. ‘Endgame’ the Futsal tournament took place on the school ground all through the day. Judges for ‘Suit Up’, an impersonation event, were impressed by students who dressed as the Joker, Gabbar Singh, Red Queen, etc. For all those seeking to improve their general knowledge, the quiz ‘Pantomath’ was conducted by Rajiv D’ Silva. The Artistic Titans designed their own comic strips for ‘Marvel Tales’.

‘Battle of the Bands’ gave the audience a concert feel and saw them bobbing their heads and stomping their feet.

The King’s Higher Secondary School emerged the ultimate victor of Cornucopia 2.0, for the second year.