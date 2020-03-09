The joy of colours

The colourful festival of Holi, which will be celebrated with much funfare in Goa, and other parts of the country on March 10, marks the arrival of spring, with people from different religions and backgrounds coming together

ANNOUSHKA FERNANDES | NT BUZZ

Holi. The mere mention of the word itself, is enough to light up one’s face. Indeed, this festival of joy which is celebrated with great fervour and zest, across India sees people, young and old, and from different religions, backgrounds, etc, uniting together with their friends and families to take part in the celebrations and smear each other with colour. All resentments are forgotten, as the vibrant colours lend a feeling of positivity to this day of rejoicing.

While the festival marks the arrival of spring and is a celebration of fertility, it is also known as the festival of love due to a Hindu mythological story in relation to Lord Krishna. It is said that owing to his dark complexion, Lord Krishna wondered whether the fair-skinned Radha would like him. So his mother asked him to approach Radha with colours and ask her to smear his face with the colour of her choice, which she did. And since then the colouring of Lord Krishna and Radha is celebrated as Holi. According to Hindu mythology the festival also celebrates the death of demon Pootna, who signifies winter and darkness.

While Holi is held on the full moon day, during the month of Falguna, the night prior to the festivities is observed as ‘Holika Dahan’ in which bonfires are lit up to burn away the evil. Folk songs are sung and dry fruits are thrown into the fire. Hindus in some Goan villages gather at the temple. “A group of men along with the priest invoke the village deity. Each villager must break a coconut after which the villagers dance to the beats of the ‘dhol’ and ‘taso’ with the betel nut tree,” says teacher, Atisha Surliker. During this time the dates of the village ‘Palki Utsav,’ celebrated during the month of April are mentioned.

On the morning of Holi, there is an air of excitement in the air. “Falguna being a colourful month, it brings out the essence of nature. Everything looks scenic and beautiful. Nature appears in a different perspective. And on Holi, everywhere I go, I see the assemblage of bright fun colours,” says Surliker.

For video editor, Anjana Saini, Holi is the festival of brotherhood. “The best part about Holi is that no one celebrates it by looking at one’s religion,” she says. “Holi is played to connect with people to make peace with one other which is needed in India right now.”

And it is on this day that one can bring out the inner child in them, says Surliker. Indeed, people are seen smearing each other with colours and spraying water mixed with colours using a water gun or a ‘pichkari’ and even filling balloons with colourful water and throwing it on each other. “Colours, water guns and traditional sweets and snacks make Holi one of the most loved and fun-filled festival,” says Surliker.

But it is not only Hindus, who celebrate the festival, people of different religion also come together to celebrate Holi. “It’s a fun occasion and makes me think how colourful life is. During my childhood my friends would smear me in colour,” says social media associate, Lyann D’Souza.

In fact, says Saini, it is not only Indians who celebrate the festival but people from other countries visiting India also join in on the celebrations. “Nowadays everyone, even foreigners travel to the places where they celebrate Holi in large scale. Earlier the celebrations were limited to family and friends but now it is celebrated as a community,” she says.

However, like in the case of some other festivals, Holi which used to be primarily celebrated along with families and friends in the backyard has now become commercialised, says marketing and communication executive, Nikita Nogar. “Earlier we used to play in the backyard at home with water pipes and water balloons. Now it is celebrated at clubs with rain dance and pool parties with drinks, etc,” she says.

And while traditionally colours were made using organic sources, today, the colours used are not always safe for the human skin. “It is imperative for us to move into more secure and organic methods of using and producing Holi colours,” says Surliker. She adds that one should make sure that the colours they use are chemical free. “My family and I use a lot of techniques to ensure a chemical free Holi. Sandalwood powder or paste could be used to get a subtle yellow colour. Dried orange peels could also be used to churn out bright-hued yellow colour,” adds Surliker.

Nogar states that it is difficult to tell if the colours are safe, and hence she tries to purchase colours that are safe from trusted vendors or gets it sent from relatives living in other states. To be safe from colours, moisturising the skin is also essential says Saini. “Before playing Holi you must moisturise you body by applying cream, moisturiser or coconut oil. It helps your body to protect you from the colours,” she says.