The happy hustler

Actress, model, host, social influencer, and a hands-on mommy, Neha Dhupia was down in Goa recently at the Spartan Poker Indian Poker Championship 2020. NT BUZZ caught up with the lady to speak about her films, production initiatives, and how life has changed for her after motherhood

Danuska Da Gama | NT BUZZ

Q. From modelling and acting to hosting shows and now being an entrepreneur. Would you like to highlight something about this 21 year journey of yours?

Oh my God, I had no idea it’s been 21 years since I have been doing this. The truth is I did my first ever modelling assignment in December 1998 and had no idea I would last this long. I’m just really happy that I have that much hustle in me and I feel that’s what has kept me relevant. And working on my weaknesses is what keeps me moving forward.

Q. How is #nofilter Neha doing? What is your ‘Big Girl production’ all about?

Big Girl Production is my production company which I started four years ago. Along with JioSaavan we could produce this wonderful podcast called #nofilter Neha. I’m really happy to be hosting it and it gives me immense pleasure and pride in being the producer of it. In 2020 the plans are to expand definitely in the content space. We absolutely have more plans as far as filmmaking is concerned. In the web world I see myself doing more and more interesting acting jobs.

Q. You multitask well and make sure you do everything well…

Well thank you very much. I feel multitasking is a skill that comes naturally to women. I’ve learned the art of time management and trying not to procrastinate over things I need to do. I just do it immediately so that I have more time and hours in a day.

Q. What are your thoughts on the Spartan Poker Indian Poker Championship?

The Spartan Poker IPC initiative is absolutely amazing; it’s my first time ever at a poker tournament and I have seen many people show up with seriousness and so much dedication. Poker is a game of skill. I think in life it is very important to take a risk and have faith in every move. That’s the analogy one can draw from poker. At the same time, at the poker table, one can learn to not get ahead of yourself and understand who and what your competition is, as well as deal with immense intelligence.

Q. How has becoming a mum changed your perspective on life, parenting, work, etc?

Becoming a mum has changed my perspective on a lot of things. Of these the most important is work life balance; making sure you pick the right jobs, making sure that when you step away from your child for work, it’s absolutely worth it. Time management is key. I want to be there 100 per cent for my daughter, but there are times I have to go away. I want her to understand that she is being raised by someone who is absolutely independent and values work, so that she also inculcates these kind of principles in her life. Everything has changed ever since I’ve become a mom. I’ve become much more tender towards everyone’s feelings and this has got to be the most special thing to have happened to me.

Q. You are known for your impeccable style. What efforts do you take to look good and be the best version of yourself?

As far as my style is concerned, I like to keep it effortless and chic. If I’m not comfortable in something I make sure I don’t wear it. I don’t try to copy anyone and don’t follow trends. I always pick up things best suited for my body and that which feels most relaxed.

Q. And finally, can you tell us about some new projects you are working on?

I’m currently shooting for Roadies. I’m also looking at closing some other acting jobs.