Testing of grade separator at Dabolim airport taken up

NT NETWORK

Vasco

The static load test of the grade separator, which is nearly in the final stage of completion at the Dabolim airport, has been taken up by contractor.

A source at the airport said that the static load test of the bridge or grade separator is mandatory before commencing or opening the public facility.

The static load test was being held with the help of loaded trucks, and was held from span to span to check depressions on Wednesday.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Tuesday had inspected the grade separator along with Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho.

After taking the stock of the work, Chief Minister had directed the concerned authorities to expedite the work for its early commissioning.

The tourist taxi operators at the airport face a lot of inconvenience due to the traffic congestion on a regular basis.

The commissioning of the grade separator will provide a relief to the tourist taxi operators and even to the visitors who come to the airport to drop their kith and kin.

Godinho explained the difficulties of the taxi operators when they come to the airport.

He stressed on early commissioning of the grade separator.

He also briefed the Chief Minister about the multi-level car parking facility (MLCP) which is also a vital project, waiting to be commissioned. Due to the safety reasons, the project has been held up for the last several years.