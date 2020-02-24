TEDxPanaji returns

The fourth edition of TEDxPanaji, to be held on March 8, at Kala Academy, Panaji, is themed around ‘RUSH’, which signifies the emotional unrest that precedes powerful action. 11 speakers will share their innovative ideas with the audience

The fourth edition of TEDxPanaji, an independently organised TED event will be held on March, 8, 2020, (3 p.m. to 8 p.m.) at Kala Academy AC hall, Panaji. The event promises to showcase stimulating ideas by speakers and performers from diverse fields, from across Goa and India.

The theme for TEDxPanaji 2020 is ‘RUSH’, which signifies the emotional unrest that precedes powerful action. The event, led by Dattaprasad Shetkar, hopes to capture and spread the power of emotions that led to impactful actions and achievements of the speakers, sparking deeper discussions and connections among the audience. This year, eleven speakers will deliver talks/performances on diverse topics such as ‘protest through art’, ‘cancer survivors’, ‘robotics’, ‘waste management’, ‘bodybuilding’, ‘rhythmic gymnastics’, ‘drones’ etc.

The speakers for this year’s event are:

Baadal Nanjundaswamy: From the installation of a crocodile model in a pot-hole to walking over potholes, dressed as an astronaut, street artist and civic activist- Baadal Nanjundaswamy has multiple viral protest ideas to his name.

Rajah Vijay Kumar: A serial inventor with 32 plus inventions to his credit, Rajah Vijay Kumar invented the ‘Cytotron’ after 30 years of research. Acknowledged by the US Food & Drug Administration as a breakthrough device in treating cancer of the liver, pancreas, and breast; the invention is on the threshold of redefining cancer treatment.

Saipranav Gandhi: A child prodigy in LEGO robotics, Saipranav Gandhi, 10, conducted his first workshop on ‘learning from toys’ for kids, at the age of six. Having won multiple awards at robotics competitions and LEGO leagues at the regional and national level, this young robotics enthusiast, is just beginning his exciting journey in the field of STEM.

Wilma Rodrigues: Former journalist turned ‘socialpreneur’, Wilma Rodrigues is the founder of Saahas Zero Waste which provides end-to-end waste management solutions. Wilma’s goal is to implement as many zero waste campuses as possible.

Varsha Upadhye and students: The first international rhythmic gymnastics judge from India, she has also set up the first rhythmic gymnastics academy in the country. Her students today have gone on to represent the country at world championships and Commonwealth Games. Her students will perform rhythmic gymnastics live for the first time ever in Goa.

Prathap NM: Be it saving a life in Africa or providing flood relief materials to areas in Karnataka, Prathap N M, known as the Drone Boy of India has a drone for every situation. Awarded the Albert Einstein Innovation Medal from CeBIT, the ‘Young Scientist’ title from multiple countries and many other accolades, this young scientist has been invited to over 87 countries to showcase his inventions.

DJ Ignatius Camilo: A champion of sustainable living, DJ Iggy, a self taught hustler from Goa, went from his humble beginnings at beach shacks to playing his signature music across the world. After playing at gigs in India, London, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Bangladesh, Nepal and Croatia; Iggy returned to his village in Goa and founded Cirrus, a community that combines the two unlikely worlds of partying and sustainable living.