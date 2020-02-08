Tea-centric politics

Zubin D’souza

India has been in the news across international news channels quite a bit lately.

It is not a new topic; in fact this topic has been the centre of a maelstrom ever since the country achieved independence from

British rule.

The Indians believe that Kashmir is an integral part of India while our neighbourhood rivals Pakistan oscillate between the thoughts that Kashmir needs to be independent or part of

their country.

Then we always have the hawks and the doves amongst all of us. Some want to be the harbingers of war while the others want to sit down and sort the issues amicably.

Sometimes it is a victory for the hawks and on occasion, we also give in to the doves.

There have been no real winners in this entire situation.

Could the situation improve or worsen? We don’t know; all we can do is to wait!

And while we are waiting we may as well sip on some hot tea.

Tea to the residents of the subcontinent is a solution to every problem; even if they are not, they make the problem seem infinitely more bearable.

That’s the similar thought that ran through the mind of the late Benazir Bhutto who was a former prime minister of Pakistan. On a trip to London she petitioned the then British prime minister to arrange for a meeting over tea with her Indian counterpart Narasimha Rao to discuss the Kashmir issue.

The meeting did not take place which is a bummer because it would have underscored an important point that drinking tea is truly the solution to everything.

Teas are centric to our thought processes; they tend to govern our every actions.

In India we have teas to suit

every occasion.

They are an essential component of the Indian psyche. It is at a tea stall or over copious cups of teas that deals are finalised, engagements arranged, marriages brokered and political manoeuvres mapped.

In more recent Indian history, the country elected a prime minister who has never shied away from espousing his humble tea vendor roots. Rather than feeling averse towards electing someone from a marginal background to the nation’s highest office, a large tract of the nation identified with the one person that they have in the day who delivers immense happiness – the

local tea seller!

The numerous tea stalls are the hub of political discussions in our country. They are the equivalents of what a nail salon means to local gossip. The tea dealer presides over the entire discussion like some sort of emperor holding court; listening patiently where necessary and dropping in his opinions where they matter.

Somehow it is only fitting given that we put more faith in the political leanings of the tea vendor as compared to our highly educated economists. The economists can at the most frown upon our lack of comprehension but the tea hawker could cut us off from our source of tea!

Tea has always been a major

part of politics.

On December 16, 1773, a quasi-political group called ‘Sons of Liberty’ in Boston, Massachusetts raided three ships and dumped 342 chests filled with tea into the sea. Some speculate that the tea weighed close to 4500 kilos that could have filled 18.5 million tea bags and with a present day value of well over a million dollars.

The well-publicised ‘Boston Tea Party’ wasn’t the only attempt of tea to insert itself in the midst of a populist movement.

It all started with the Chinese who were drinking tea as far back as written history goes. The Dutch on their forays to the Far East came across these aromatic leaves and carried them to the world.

Pretty soon almost everyone wanted their dibs in this exciting beverage.

The Chinese however had a monopoly on the growing and cultivation of the leaves. They were quite choosy about their tea trade and sold their leaves at a premium and not using the inflow of money for reciprocal trade. When this caused an imbalance and a drain on the British economy,

they sent gunboats and a small army to engage in what was to be called the

Opium Wars.

Although the name of the wars are misleading, it was more about tea than

anything else.

With victory swiftly ensured, treaties were signed that opened up Chinese ports to trade in tea and share it with the world.

The British East India Company justified their annexure of provinces or sabre rattling in India and China ostensibly to ensure that their citizens in all the far flung reaches of the Empire could have access to this refreshing beverage.

We have come a full circle since then; the British promoted the cultivation of tea to ensure that their political ends were achieved and we nearly sorted out the Kashmir issue over cups of tea on British soil.

I could drink to that!