Tats for days

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT BUZZ

With no formal training in fine art, Vikas’ passion for art led him to start sketching at a very young age wherein he enjoyed scribbling and sketching random designs. From doing a lot of landscape, abstract patterns and designs, his artworks later progressed to body painting and temporary tattoos in college in 1998. He later decided to take-up tattooing and piercings professionally and acquired expert training from foreign artists. His brother, Micky followed in his footsteps and took to tattooing as well.

Born and raised in Mumbai, the duo who has tattooed many popular names and top celebrities of Bollywood like Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Aamir Khan, Arpita Khan, MS Dhoni, etc, are presently at the ongoing 5th International Goa Tattoo Festival that is being held at Tito’s White House, Anjuna from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The brothers co-founded BodyCanvas Tattoos & Piercing Studio in 2003 in Andheri and now have chains in Mumbai, Delhi and London. Vikas says: “Initially we had no plans to form a company, we were just freelancing and working in different tattoo studios. But then I realised that if you want to grow and have stability in life, you need to have a format and a proper standard of tattooing. Thus, we came up with this studio.”

Another reason to start, he says, is that in India most industries are unorganised and they wanted to make this industry an organised one. “The tattoo industry in India is considered as outlaw, junky and disrespectful. If you tell someone you are a tattoo artist they look at you with lack of dignity, so this really hit me and I decided to make it big and more organised. We are taking more measures so that tattooing can be taken to another level in the Indian tattoo industry,” says Vikas who specialises in cosmetic tattoos, portraits, realism and facial piercings, and loves experimenting with new styles. His personal favourites include line work, dot work, freestyle, traditional designs, water colour and geometric tattoos.

Armed with a bachelor’s degree in management, Micky’s tattooing journey began after watching his elder brother tattooing. He practiced a lot for some years, just doing temporary tattoos at consumer fairs, birthday parties, college events, corporate events. The latest tattoo and piercing trends, he says, are nipple piercings, tragus, helix and lip piercings. “We get a lot of college students and LGBT crowd for piercings.

When it come to tattoos, a lot of people are getting minimal tattoos, line art and the reason being they want to first explore what tattooing is. If they like it they want continue with a bigger one,” says Micky whose works are based on Indian contemporary art.

Micky further says that their artworks are customised and they try not to repeat any design. He says: “I like to work on concepts. I never ask my clients what design they want; I ask the character they want and the story behind their tattoo. Then I create a design out of it. Ninety per cent like it while 10 per cent don’t.”

And though tattoos are in fashion today, there are a lot of myths about tattoos and tattoo artists. Micky says that people feel it is not safe enough and one can get skin diseases. “Even after putting so much effort into educating people about tattooing, people still have such questions. Also there are people who question dark tattoos.”

People stereotype tattoo artists with regard to their look and lifestyle. They think tattoo artists should be totally tattooed or have piercings, etc. Vikas agrees about the presence of the social stigma and it was one of the challenges he faced when he started tattooing. “Now people are becoming liberal because a lot of actors, football players and cricketers are getting tattoos, but if you go to the interior of India, in the rural areas, people do not consider it a healthy profession. They think it is a taboo.”

Stating what sets them apart from other tattoo artists, Micky says that they don’t sell tattoos, instead they give people emotions. “We have made tattoo not just another artwork, but we have made another experience for people.”

Micky spends half the year working in the UK from where he tries to bring to the Indian market quality, hygiene, products or services. Vikas too brings all his equipment from LA, California, Germany, etc, because he believes in giving quality tattoos to his customers.

“I am trying to save potential customers from getting an infection or any other kind of illness. A tattoo is widely used not only as body art but also to hide scars. It beautifies an individual’s image both at a personal and societal level. If tattoos are done using these contaminated products, the customers would regret getting one and would never recommend it to anyone else. The reputation of the industry and health of customers are at stake,” says Vikas, who has partnered with Quantum Tattoo Inks, USA that produces legitimate vegan inks to run the campaign. The inks are vegan, sterile and cruelty-free.

Commenting about the future of the tattoo industry in India, Vikas feels that there is a big market for the tattoo industry in India. “India has one of the largest populations in the world. We have a lot of skin as canvas and people are open to new ideas, so the tattoo industry is growing rapidly,” he concludes.