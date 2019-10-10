Taskforce to be constituted on unauthorised tourism businesses

Panaji: The government on Wednesday announced that a taskforce will be constituted to deal with the mushrooming unauthorised establishments in the tourism sector in an attempt to ensure protection to legal businesses and revenue generation to the state.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement at a meeting he held in Panaji with representatives from industry organisations.

The generation of additional revenue through industries and other sectors was also discussed at the meeting.

As per data provided by the Tours and Travels Association of Goa to the Chief Minister, there are around 6,000 tourism-related unauthorised establishments, which mostly operate online.

These establishments kill the business of legal establishments, denying revenue to the government.

Sawant said that several business establishments, especially operating in the tourism sector, are not registered with the government causing loss to the state treasury.

“The government has decided to push them for registration so as to earn revenue,” he said, adding that he has noted down all the suggestions made by the industry stakeholders.

The suggestions will be considered by the government, he assured.

President of Goa Chamber of Commerce and Industry Manoj Caculo said the interaction with the Chief Minister was positive and productive.

The basic agenda of the meeting focused on what the government can do for ‘ease of doing business’ for industries and how to increase revenue for the state, Caculo said.

He said the industry has requested the Chief Minister to be firm on unauthorised tourism businesses, which deny revenue to the government and business to legal establishments.

The industry also sought reduction in stamp duty and registration fees as regards the real estate sector.

TTAG president Savio Messias said that there are only 2,000 registered establishments in the organised sector of tourism and hospitality, which pay all the taxes and give revenue to the state.

However, there are over 6,000 establishments in the sector which are ‘unorganised’ and mostly operate through Internet, and they do not pay any taxes to the government.

Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho, finance secretary Daulat Hawaldar, GST commissioner Dipak Bandekar and office bearers and representatives of six industry associations also attended the meeting.