Taskforce formed for improving IPB working

NT NETWORK

Panaji

The state government on Thursday constituted a special taskforce for improving the working of the Goa Investment Promotion Board.

The 11-member committee will review and suggest necessary amendments to the Goa Investment Promotion Act, 2014.

The committee chairman is Chief Secretary Parimal Rai while the vice-chairman is Shrinivas Dempo, who is chairman of Dempo Group of Companies.

Representatives from the Goan industry – Akash Khaunte, Atreya Sawant, Damodar Kotchkar, Dean Menezes, Swati Salgaonkar and Ralph de Souza – have been appointed as members.

The other two members are the industry secretary and Maria Corria, from the Advocate General Office for drafting documents.

The chief executive officer of the IPB is the member secretary of the special taskforce.

The committee is expected to hold meetings on dates decided by the chairman.

The government is keen that the IPB functions as a single-window in the real sense to attract investors to the state.

At present, investors face the hurdle of approaching several departments for project clearance.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said the government will ensure that IPB gives the construction nod in one month’s time to investors.