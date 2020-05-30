Tar balls on beaches cause inconvenience to visitors

Margao: In addition to oil slicks forming on the water surface at several parts along the South Goa shoreline, tar balls have also begun to deposit on the beaches causing inconvenience to the many beach goers.

Several stretches of the shoreline between Colva and Cavelossim had developed oil-like substance. Now, the entire beach shore has begun to witness tar balls, leaving the shores with black lines. These have come as a nuisance to beach goers including those seeking respite from the heat and the coronavirus lockdown. Those coming for their morning and evening walks have also expressed their displeasure.

“We usually come for walks in the evening, but once we’re done, we have a terrible time getting the black tar balls which become oily off our shoes. I do hope it is cleaned up soon,” said an elderly couple who were strolling on Sernabatim beach.

Parents bringing their children to the beach were also wary of their children playing on the stretches where the tar balls have formed and were trying to persuade them to play near cleaner areas.

Similarly, people have also been staying away and avoiding areas in the water that still have the frothy substance on its surface.

Earlier last week, Drishti had advised visitors to the beach to stay away from the waters adding that the state authorities had been informed. The appearance of the oil slicks on the water surface and tar ball deposits on the beaches have become an annual phenomenon usually in the months of April or May before the onset of the monsoon.