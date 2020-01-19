Tanisha bags bronze in doubles

Peddem: Goa’s Tanisha Crasto along with her partner Sahithi Bandi of Telangana bagged the bronze medal in the doubles category of the All India Badminton Ranking Tournament being held at Peddem Sports Complex on Saturday.

In the quarters the duo beat Thanushree R. (TN) and Arathi Sara Sunil (KER) 24-22, 21-14. In the semi-finals, they went down fighting to Maneesha K. (RBI) and Rutaparna Panda (8), ORI, 15-21, 21-13, 21-11.

Goa’s Pranjal Chimulkar and her partner Tapaswini Samantroy from UP lost to Maneesha K. (RBI) and Rutaparna Panda 21-6, 21-10. National champions Shikha Gautam (AI) and Ashwini Bhat K (1), KTK, cruised past Harika V. (AP) and Akshaya Warang (4), MAH, 21-18, 21-13 to enter the Women’s doubles finals, where they meet Maneesha K and Rutuparna Panda.

In women’s singles semi-finals, Ashmita Chaliha (3) ASM, upset Aakarshi Kashyap (1) AAI, 20-22, 21-13, 21-17. In the final she will be up against Malvika Bansod (2) AAI, who defeated Riya Mookerjee (4) RLY, 21-5, 21-14 in the other semis.

Rahul Yadav Chittaboina and former Junior World number one Siril Verma will play for the title in the men’s singles category. Both Rahul and Siril were impressive in their semi-final matches. Siril knocked out India number one Aryamann Tandon 21-18, 25-23 while Rahul edged out Priyanshu Rajawat 18-21, 21-16, 21-17.

In Men’s Doubles, Dhruv Kapila (AI) and Arjun MR (5) KER, defeated Utkarsh Arora (DLI) and Saurabh Sharma (6) HAR 21-13, 21-10 in the semi-finals. In the final they will take on former national champions

Rupesh Kumar K T and Diju V (7) PET who defeated Jaswanth D. (AP) and Gopi Raju G. (TS) 21-14, 21-13 in the other semis.

In Mixed Doubles event, Sunjith S/Shruti KP have set up a title clash with Krishna Prasad G and Rutuparna Panda. In the semis, Sunjith S/Shruti KP beat Chandra Kumar D/Saumya Singh 21-15, 21-10 while Krishna Prasad G/Rutuparna Panda outplayed Krishna P/Ashwini Bhat K.