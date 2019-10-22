Talent showdown in Quepem

NT BUZZ

Ekata Yuva Sangh, Quepem is all set to organise Ekata Utsav 2019 on November 30 and December 1 at Government High School Ground, Padi-Barcem, Quepem.

Organised in association with the Directorate of Art and Culture, Government of Goa, the two-day event will feature traditional arts such as samai nrutya, fugdi, gof, dhalo, dandiya and will also have activities like rangoli, wealth out of waste, fancy dress, solo dance, group dance, drawing, face painting, mehendi, ghumat aarti and extempore. Various women self-help groups from the locality will also be displaying homemade food items and agricultural produce at the venue. The inaugural of the event will be held on November 30, 4 p.m. and the closing ceremony will be held on December 1 at

4:30 p.m.

The Ekata Yuva Sangh was formed on October 2, 2003 by a bunch of youngsters who wanted to serve society in the field of education, culture, sports and social activities. This is the tenth edition of their annual event and provides a platform for artists and artisans from all categories and ages to showcase their talent. The event witnesses an audience of 8000 people every year and nearly 2000 to 2500 artistes showcase their talent.

Details: 8788809509/9765855405/

eysquepem@gmail.com