Take care of your respiratory system

With Respiratory Awareness Week being observed from October 20 to 26, chest physician, Akashdeep S Arora speaks about how we can keep allergens at bay and why tuberculosis continues to be one of the biggest infective disorders

NT BUZZ

A lot of people suffer from allergies. Some are allergic to certain foods, some to certain medicines, others to certain animal fur, and so on.

And according to chest physician Akashdeep S Arora of Healthway Hospital, an allergy is actually in our DNA. “People suffering from allergies are born with an allergy trait which can be triggered and develops further at any age. Our body automatically gets sensitised to certain allergens which kick off a reaction,” he says, adding that it has been noticed that children, who have been adequately breast fed are less prone to developing allergies.

The trigger to an allergen varies from person to person due to an individual’s genetic makeup, so it affects each person differently.

The most common allergy is related to dust. “A person suffering from a dust allergy is actually allergic to tiny creatures present in the dust, called dust mites,” says Arora. These dust mites are not visible to the naked eye but they exist everywhere. In a pillow which has not been dusted for a month, they can contribute to five per cent of its weight. Even when dust mites are dead, they can trigger an allergy, as the body can identify the DNA of that dust mite as a foreign organism entering the body.

“Ideally we recommend that a person, especially one allergic, should have their pillows and bedding dusted every week. In addition, airing it under the sun is necessary. Sunlight is lethal to dust mites. When washing linen, it is best to wash it in hot water (55-60 degrees). If possible we advise people to use anti-allergic linen or synthetic fabric which attracts less dust,” says Arora.

Dust mites usually penetrate through the pores of the linen. New hypo-allergen linens are woven very tightly, thus dust mites cannot enter. These linens may be comparatively costlier but can add relief to allergic people. To keep dust at bay, vacuuming the home is recommended in addition to daily sweeping and mopping of the home.

Arora further states that it is a misconception that an allergy points to a low immunity. “This is not always true. In fact, an allergy is triggered because of a hyper active immune system,” he explains, adding that in some cases, Vitamin C helps to boost your immunity.

While respiratory allergies and flu symptoms are similar and include a running nose, sneezing and watery eyes, one difference is that flu is infectious. Hence if members in a family develop symptoms together, it’s probably flu, explains Arora.

On the other hand, if a person develops symptoms recurrently especially on exposure to certain items, then it points to an allergy. Fever is another way one can distinguish between an allergy and flu. A fever is a symptom of flu. An allergic person will generally complain of a running nose or sneezing, but no fever.

While one cannot completely cure themselves of an allergy, we can control it by avoiding the trigger factors.

Infective and non-infective

respiratory disorders

Apart respiratory related allergies, there are also a number of respiratory disorders which can be classified into infective and non-infective disorders. TB or Tuberculosis, is still one of the biggest infective disorders in India, Goa being no exception.

Pneumonia is another infective disease which is most common during monsoon and winter, which are typically the flu seasons in India.

Common non-infective respiratory ailments include asthma, and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease). In asthma cases, an allergen can trigger a reaction in the airways leading to wheezing and breathlessness. Asthma usually affects individuals in their earlier years.

COPD is a lifestyle disease and affects one, after prolonged exposure to dust and smoke or an allergen. One of the major causes is smoking and passive smoke exposure including ‘chulhas’.