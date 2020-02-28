Swastik to organise ninth edition of ‘Pratidhwani’

Pratidhwani is organised every year in memory of late Indian classical musician from Goa, Francis Rodrigues

Swastik is all set to organise ‘Pratidhwani’, an Indian classical music concert for the ninth consecutive year in memory of late Francis Rodrigues on March 1 at Institute Menezes Braganza Conference Hall, Panaji.

Born in Pednem, Rodrigues used to sing Indian classical music and Marathi devotional songs (‘bhaktigeet’). He performed in Goa and Maharashtra and

created his own identity. But at a young age of 36 he died of cardiac arrest. In memory of this artist, Swastik has been organising this Indian classical concert for the past eight years. On this occasion, Francis’ mother is felicitated and is provided with financial help.

The first performance will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a classical vocal performance by Namrata Paradkar. This will be followed by a harmonium solo by Dilip Gadekar at 10:30 a.m. The first session will conclude with a classical vocal recital by Sandesh Khedekar.

The second session will begin at 4 p.m. with a classical vocal performance by Pallavi Patil. This will be followed by a tabla solo performance by Vibhav Khandolkar.

The concert will conclude with a classical vocal recital by Pravin Gaonkar.

The accompanists for the concert are Tulshidas Navelkar, Vitthal Khandolkar, Dayanand Kandolkar, Dayesh Kossambe, Dattaraj Surlaker, Waseem Khan, Nitin Korgaonkar, Sunaad Korgaonkar, Babaji Pednekar, Dattaraj Mhalshi, and Shreyas Gawde.

The programme will be compeered by Hetal Gangani and Neha Upadhye. The concert is open and free to all.