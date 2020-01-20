Suyash, Darshan rescue Goa

Porvorim: Fighting knocks from Suyash Prabhudessai (90) and Darshan Misal (54) helped Goa post a respectable first innings total of 251 all out on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Plate Group match against Chandigarh, GCA Academy Ground, Porvorim on Sunday.

Put in to bat first by the visitors after they won the toss, Goa had a miserable start to their innings as they lost their first six wickets inside 13 over with only 26 runs on the board.

Chandigarh pacer Shreshth Nirmohi struck twice early as he dismissed openers Sumiran Amonkar and Aditya Kaushik 0 and 4 respectively. Wicketkeeper SK Patel too could not contribute much and restored to pavilion after being given out lbw to Jagjit Singh Sandhu for 3. A lot was expected from captain Amit Verma, but he too departed soon after contributing with only 2 runs from 16 deliveries.

Nirmohi was in action once again and took the wicket of Snehal Kauthankar for duck. Amulya Pandrekar walked back after he was given leg before wicket to Jaskarandeep Singh for just 8 runs.

Coming in next was Darshan Misal who joined Suyash Prabhudessai and put up a fight to rescue the hosts. Suyash was unfortunate to miss his well-deserved hundred as he fell in the nervous 90s. He hit seven boundaries and two sixes while Darshan who made a valuable contribution of 54, had six hits to the fence. Lakshay Garg’s stay was short as he made only 7 runs. Tail-enders Felix Alemao and Vijesh Prabhudessai however frustrated Chandigarh bowlers as they hit solids knocks of 25 and 40 respectively.

Sandhu was the pick of the Chandigarh bowlers claiming 5 for 64, while Nirmohi finished with the impressive figures of 3/38. Jaskarandeep Singh chipped in with on wicket.

At close of day’s play, Chandigarh had made three runs without losing any wicket.