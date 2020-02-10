Supporting businesses headed by women

Team B&C | NT

Making its presence felt in Goa’s startup ecosystem, MeWo the newly established co-working facility promoted by the Dempo Group and BIZ Nest organized an impact event to support women led businesses. The co-working facility also hosted a special boot camp for new units in collaboration with Department of Information & Technology and the Goa Start up Mission.

The event for women entrepreneurs aimed at boosting women founders who are struggling to start their journey or are stuck in any obstacles while progressing forward. Participants included Tessy Thomas, DoIT, Poonam Shirsat, co- chair, women’s wing, GCCI, Pallavi Arondekar, deputy director, GCCI, Deeksha Ahuja, founder, MadeByHer, Siya Shaikh, founder, GoWomania, Samarth Khohlar, founder, B:live and Rajesh Joshi, startup promotion cell (SPC), Goa.

Abrar Shaikh, founder BIZ Nest, said, “Our first event for women entrepreneurs received overwhelming response. Soon we shall start the process of curating as the next step.” He added that, boot camps will be conducted on a monthly basis.

Tessy Thomas, DoIT, commented, “MeWo’s intent to come forward to support women led businesses is highly appreciated. We are trying to work as close as possible with MeWo to grow the ecosystem”

Located in Dempo Trade Center, Patto Plaza, MeWo, a co-working space, formally launched in November 2019.