Sunburn EDM should be held twice in year, feels Azgaonkar

Panaji: Notwithstanding the three deaths allegedly linked to the Sunburn Electronic Dance Music Festival 2019, Minister for Tourism Manohar ‘Babu’ Azgaonkar on Monday said that annually this festival should be held twice – once in North Goa and also in South Goa.

Revealing that there is a demand to host Sunburn EDM Festival in South Goa too, he stated that tourism players want Sunburn to be held in South Goa so that the economy of the district also gets the boost.

Interacting with media persons, Azgaonkar assured a detailed inquiry into the deaths of tourists at the Sunburn festival, further asserting that no drugs were sold at the festival venue.

Maintaining that the response to the three-day Sunburn EDM Festival 2019 held in North Goa was overwhelming, he informed that the hotels-related turnover of Rs 250 crore was recorded due to this festival.

Minister for Art and Culture Govind Gaude said that although the Sunburn festival does not suit Indian culture, Goa as a tourist destination does need such events.

Gaude also stated that nobody forces the youth to attend this festival, and they attend it out of their own will.

“The government does not force the youth to go and attend the Sunburn festival; they go on their own, nobody is forced to go there,” he reiterated.

The Minister for Art and Culture said the government is not responsible for massive crowds at the festival.

“We are not distributing any passes to anyone,” he maintained, observing that it is the music enthusiasts, who like to go there and attend, and they do it out of their own wish.

Gaude also said the government always promotes local culture and music through different events.

“When we speak of local culture, we also include western culture, which is taught in government-run institutions like Kala Academy,” he noted.