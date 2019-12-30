Sunburn concludes with one more death; jury out on drug use;

Sunburn EDM fest ended on Sunday. But not before another 24-year-old youth Sanidip Kotta from Hyderabad collapsed at the venue and died before he could admitted into the hospital. Total deaths 3. The government has defended Sunburn saying that it is drugs free. But BJP Minister Michael Lobo admitted that three persons died due to drug overdose. The opposition and NGOs are up in arms over the issue. And the police and the government are adamant.

On the day 1 of Sunburn two youths, Saiprasad from Hyderabad and Venkat from Vizag collapsed outside the venue.

On the 2nd day one more youth lost his life. Tourism minister Babu Azgaonkar was circumspect.

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant says he waiting for the autopsy report of two youths.