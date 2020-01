NT NETWORK

Panaji

Goa’s Suman Patil won Goa’s first silver medal of the Khelo India Youth Games Guwahati 2020, when she beat four other swimmers to win the medal in 50mtrs Girls U-21 butterfly stroke event at the Guwahati Aquatic centre on Friday. Suman finished with a timing of: 31.07 seconds. M Sunaina from Karnataka finished first with a time of 30.78 seconds.

Suman’s win takes Goa’s medal tally to two – one silver and a bronze.