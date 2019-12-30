Sugarcane farmers peeved at ‘slow’ pace of harvesting

Ponda: Complaining that the work of sugarcane harvesting and transportation is going on at a slow pace, sugarcane farmers from across the state will protest outside the Sanjivani sugar factory at Dharbandora on January 8, 2020 demanding increased manpower to harvest the cane.

According to Sugarcane Farmers Association president Rajendra Dessai, despite assurance from the Co-operative Minister Govind Gaude on providing manpower (groups of labourers called ‘tolis’) to harvest sugarcane, the factory has failed to provide any manpower till date and farmers are harvesting the cane using their own manpower, due to which in a month, the factory has managed to supply only 6,000 tonne of sugarcane to Khanapur.

He said that at the present pace of harvesting, thousands of tonne of sugarcane will dry up in the farms and farmers will be at the receiving end.

Considering it, the farmers have decided to stage protest outside the factory premises at Dharbandora to demand increased manpower for timely harvesting and transportation of sugarcane, he added.

The farmers are also demanding that the state should compensate the farmers if their crop dries up in the farms due to shortage of manpower, price of sugarcane should be given as per state’s factory rate provided last year and Sanjivani factory’s operation should commence in 2020.

Factory officer S V Sangodkar stated that the factory has supplied around 6,400 tonne of sugarcane for the last 30 days. Due to shortage of manpower, harvesting is delayed and is underway at a slow pace. Considering it, the factory officials have urged Khanapur-based factory to provide manpower which the factory has agreed to, he said.

Presently, around 34 ‘tolis’ (1 ‘toli’ is a group around 20 workers) are harvesting sugarcane and the factory is expecting around 15 more ‘tolis’ to join the work in the coming days.

Presently, around 250 tonne of sugarcane is harvested daily and if more ‘tolis’ join the work, the state’s entire sugarcane produce will be harvested and supplied to factory on time.

Also, around 20,000 tonne of sugarcane is expected from the state’s farmers and if everything goes as per plan, the state’s entire sugarcane will be harvested and transported by the end of February, Sangodkar stated.

He also informed that the Khanapur-based factory with which the state has signed agreement crushes sugarcane until March 15 and so there is nothing to worry.