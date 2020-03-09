Sudin slams Godinho for not acting on amended MV Act

NT NETWORK

Panaji

Senior MGP leader and former transport minister Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Monday slammed Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho for not implementing the amended Motor Vehicle Act in the state. Addressing media persons at the party office in Panaji, Dhavalikar claimed that accidents have been rising in Goa due to non-implementation of the amended act.

The deaths of three teenage boys in an accident which took place at Verna on Sunday can be attributed to the lethargic attitude of the Sawant government towards road safety, he reckoned.

Demanding resignation of Godinho, the MGP leader said the state government, especially the Transport Minister, have failed to protect the people vis-a-vis road safety.

The NDA government amended the Motor Vehicle Act, stipulating hefty penalties. The central government has also put in place rules under the act. However, the Transport Minister is not keen on implementing the amended act, Dhavalikar said.

“Hence the MGP demands that Godinho should resign as a minister; or Chief Minister Pramod

Sawant should sack him from the cabinet as he has miserably failed to handle the transport department,” he said.

Criticising Sawant for failing to resolve the Mhadei water dispute, the MGP MLA said his party will soon write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking his intervention in the matter.

He said that Sawant has once again fooled Goans on the Mhadei issue by meeting Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

“Shekhawat does not have powers to direct the Karnataka government on the Mhadei issue. The Jal Shakti Minister only has powers to approve projects,” he claimed.

The Chief Minister should have met Modi instead, the MGP leader opined.