Sudin demands joint inspection at Kalasa project site

Panaji: Senior Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) MLA Ramakrishna ‘Sudin’ Dhavalikar on Tuesday called for a joint inspection at the Kalasa-Banduri project site in Karnataka.

Addressing the media, the former deputy chief minister claimed that the water level in the Mhadei basin has been going down day by day, as Karnataka has already diverted the river water.

“I have photographs indicating decreasing water level in the Mhadei river basin in Sattari taluka. A few days back, the water level was 1.5 metres, it has now come down to almost one metre,” he said.

Dhavalikar said that an all-party delegation, which had met Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar in New Delhi last December had demanded a joint inspection at the Kalasa-Banduri site so that the actual situation could be seen.

“MGP still demands that the Centre should immediately take initiative to carry out a joint inspection. The inspection team should comprise of Supreme Court judge, concerned Union ministers and officials and the Goa, Karnataka and Maharashtra governments besides all political parties. Let a joint inspection be carried out in the presence of media,” he said and added that the Goa government should press for joint inspection.

The former deputy chief minister also said that the state cabinet had never discussed the Mhadei issue even when Manohar Parrikar was the chief minister. “In fact, Parrikar had also kept the cabinet in the dark over the Mhadei issue. Only files related to hiking fees of advocate, who represented the state government on Mhadei matter came before the cabinet for approval,” he said.

The MGP leader also claimed that Karnataka was unabatedly continuing with the work of dam project for diverting water from the Mhadei basin since 2014.

“Actually Karnataka has its own dam at Supa, which has enough water resources to supply water to Dharwad and Hubballi districts. Despite that, the neighbouring state wants to divert water from the Mhadei basin,” he said and added that Chief Minister Pramod Sawant should take an all-party delegation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Let him take an all-party delegation to the Prime Minister. If he has any problem to talk on the Supa dam and the violation done by Karnataka, then we will bring it to the notice of the Prime Minister,” he said.